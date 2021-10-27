Hit with Santos, defender is versatile and stands out with the ball at his feet

With a pre-contract signed, Eduardo Bauermann should reinforce Santos from January 2022. The link with América-MG ends on December 31 of this year.

The 25-year-old defender drew the attention of Peixe’s performance analysis for several factors. And three of them are versatility, ease with the ball at your feet and imposing from above.

Bauermann is right-handed, but can play on both sides of the defense. In the first round, they faced Santos on the right. In return, he was on the left of the defense.

The 1.87m tall defender is good at aerial play and wins on average 60% of the duels. In the offensive field, it hits 80% of the passes in the opponent’s field and has 53% advantage in the long ball.

Eduardo Bauermann was the forward player that president Andres Rueda commented to Sports Gazette, without naming names, in an interview in September.

“We have several on the radar. We already have some players who will come in this modality, with a pre-contract signed. I can’t say who they are, but we have two in this situation. Of the two, one with a pre-contract already signed. All right,” said the president at the time.

Bauermann was revealed by Internacional and passed by Náutico, Atlético-GO and Figueirense before América-MG.

