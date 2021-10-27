Hole in the ceiling by election does not guarantee even food for the poorest – 10/26/2021 – Market

Treated by the government as the lifebuoy for Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election attempt, the program that will replace Bolsa Família is born with a nominal value of more than double the current one, but the corrosion of inflation and the years without readjustment maintain the insufficient benefit for the purchase of a monthly basic food basket.

The government’s idea is that Auxílio Brasil, Bolsonaro’s bet to attract low-income voters, should be at least R$400 from November this year to December 2022. After that, there is no guarantee that this amount will be maintained .

According to Dieese (Interunion Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), a monthly individual food basket with thirteen food groups cost an average of R$ 497 in seven capitals in the North and Northeast (Belém, Aracaju, Fortaleza, João Pessoa, Natal, Recife and Salvador) in September.

In other words, even depending on the inflationary variation in October, the amount that will be paid to most families in Brazil Aid will represent about 80% of the value of the basic food basket necessary for healthy eating for an adult, in these capitals.

In a house with two adults and two children, for example, around R$1,500 would be needed (Dieese considers half a basket per child).

The analysis of the benefit since 2004 —when the program was created— until now shows that the average value was never enough for the purchase of all items in the basket calculated by Dieese.

The Lula administration’s average (2003-2010) was 47% of a basket. Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016), 55%, Michel Temer (2016-2018), 50%, and Bolsonaro, 47% (excluding Emergency Aid payment months).

Although there have been readjustments in election years in the past, the increase sought by Bolsonaro from November is the biggest of them and has a deadline to end in December 2022, that is, two months after the dispute in which the president must seek reelection.

Today, the average benefit granted by Bolsa Família is around R$ 190 and serves around 14 million families. In addition to the increase, the government’s idea is for Brazil Aid to reach nearly 17 million families.

The source of the funds to finance the payment was not announced, nor what amount each beneficiary family will receive from January 2023 – in theory, they will return to the fixed amount, which should go to something around R$ 220 , according to the government.

Bolsa Família has not been readjusted since July 2018, when Temer’s management granted an average increase of 5.67%, on the eve of Labor Day.

The accumulated inflation since then, from July 2018 to September this year (INPC), was 19.1%.

The program had undergone corrections during the government of PT members Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff.

Bolsonaro has always criticized Bolsa Família during his time as a federal deputy. At the time, he claimed that programs such as Bolsa Escola and Bolsa Família would only serve to encourage the poor to have more children and, therefore, increase the share of benefits they receive.

“There is only one use for the poor in our country: to vote. Voter’s title in hand and a donkey’s diploma in his pocket, to vote for the government that is there. Just for that and nothing else, then, this disastrous policy of government grants “, stated in November 2013 in the plenary of the Chamber.

Already during the presidential race, he changed his speech. In 2019, it paid a 13th salary to the beneficiaries, a campaign promise. In practice, this led to a real gain of 3.6% that year.