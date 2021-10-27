Homophobia: Minas, Fiat and Gerdau repudiate Maurício Souza’s speech; understand

A recent homophobic statement by the central Maurício Souza, from Fiat Gerdau Minas, on his Instagram account, made the main sponsors and the club itself take a stand on the matter. All institutions repudiated the action, and investing companies called for “appropriate measures” to be taken.

On Oct. 12, he shared a news story about the current Superman, son of Clark Kent and comic book idol, coming out bisexual. The 34-year-old athlete criticized the gesture and wrote: “Go ahead and see where we’ll end up.” Before that, he had already mocked TV Globo’s attitude to using a neutral pronoun to refer to the characters in a soap opera.

Soon after, the main Minas fans declared that they would ignore the athlete on the courts and on the internet because of this. “Independente manifests itself in a way to repudiate the behaviors and will adopt the posture of making it invisible. The Independente’s delegation decided that it will ignore the athlete Maurício Souza in social networks, games and demonstrations. Support for the team, the project and others athletes will remain as always. What homophobics want is a stage to reverberate their prejudices, and it will not be through us that this will happen. When a fan is discriminated against, for us, it is as if everyone is,” he published.

Earlier this week, car maker Fiat informed that it repudiates any prejudiced act and asked for measures. “In relation to the recent statements by player Maurício Souza, of the Fiat Minas Gerdau volleyball team, Fiat declares its repudiation of any expression of homophobic nature, considering unacceptable, such as manifestations motivated by prejudice, disrespectful or excluding impetus, and inclusion . Thus, Fiat repudiates any type of statement that promotes hatred, exclusion or reduction of the human person and expects the institution to take the appropriate and necessary measures in the shortest possible period of time,” he published.

Steel producer Gerdau followed a similar line. “Gerdau repudiates any kind of manifestation of a prescriptive or homophobic nature. Regarding the recent statements by the athlete Maurício Souza, a Fiat/Gerdau/Minas player, the company has already asked for the club’s official position on the necessary negotiations in the case to adopt the measures applicable, as soon as possible. Gerdau reinforces its commitment to diversity and inclusion, a non-negotiable value for the company. The company emphasizes that it decided to sponsor the men’s and women’s teams in Minas, also due to the inclusion power of the modality, which includes athletes who represent Brazilian diversity well,” he shared.

In addition, the firm highlighted what it has done to promote diversity. “Among Gerdau’s initiatives and commitments to the topic, we highlight the talent pool aimed at the LGBTQIA+ community, launched in 2020, and the signing of several pacts and coalitions that formalize its public commitments to promoting diversity and inclusion, such as the Forum of Business and LGBTQIA+ Rights and the Business Coalition for Racial and Gender Equity”, she added.

Minas, on the other hand, announced that it is also against Souza’s position and that it has been dealing with the matter internally. “Minas Tênis Clube is aware of the public positioning of the athlete Maurício Souza, from Fiat Gerdau Minas. “All athletes who belong to the association are free to express themselves freely on their social networks. The club is non-partisan, apolitical and is concerned with inclusion, diversity and other social causes. We do not accept homophobic, racist manifestations or any manifestation that violates the law”, published on its official website.

“The association emphasizes that the player’s opinions do not represent the beliefs of the socio-sports institution. The Minas Tênis Clube considers that it has already talked to the athlete and has internally guided him on the subject”, concludes the note.

