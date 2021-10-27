Horizon: Guerrilla is planning to expand the franchise’s universe

Guerrilla Games is preparing to expand the Aloy universe with new games from the series horizon. The information was revealed by the company itself in a listing of job vacancies.

On the Greenhouse Jobs website, the developer listed a co-developer vacancy, looking for a qualified professional to oversee the external production of video games. horizon, thus expanding your franchise.

Whoever fills the job will work in Amsterdam in a “specialized group overseeing externally produced game projects”. According to the company, the idea is to “expand the universe of horizon in exciting new directions.”

According to Guerrilla’s post, having extensive knowledge about Horizon Zero Dawn is considered an advantage. According to the job description text, the candidate securing the position will have “community management, marketing, public relations, licensing and all aspects of driving the Horizon brand” as responsibilities.

Rumors about a virtual reality project set in the universe of horizon have been circulating the internet for some time, and even speculation about a possible multiplayer game in the series has surfaced more recently.

As the PlayStation Life Style well points out, on several occasions Sony Interactive Entertainment has expressed interest in expanding its franchises to mobile phones and, as we have already seen, to PC.

In addition to the co-developer position, Guerrilla also has several other positions open to work on the series. horizon. Details about the projects were unfortunately not disclosed.