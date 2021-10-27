Horn, Tonico catches Nélio and Dolores with his mouth in the bottle · TV News

As a tame horn in In the Times of the Emperor, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) hasn’t yet realized that Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) is about to win the heart of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski). The boy will take the courage to declare himself to the girl, but will almost be caught with his mouth in the bottle in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo. The deputy will arrive just in time and will capture the atmosphere of proximity among young people.

In the scenes planned for go on air on the next day 5 in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the advisor will try to console Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) after the death of Eudoro (José Dumont). “The sadness in those hours is immense”, will comment the bachelor.

“Sadness has been with me, hand in hand, since I’ve known myself. There’s no need to get upset”, the girl will soothe. “How not? Besides, your father asked me to take care of you”, will release Lota’s eldest son (Paula Cohen).

She will find it strange and question the reason why her father made such a request. At that moment, the good guy will take courage and decide to expose his feelings. “Because… Good. Because he realized that I love him… Very well. In fact, Dona Dolores, what I feel is more than…”, the boy will try to say.

Nélio will try to declare himself to Dolores

Tonic interrupts romance mood

But the moment will be interrupted precisely by the arrival of Tonico, who still has no idea that he has a talaric under his whiskers. Young people will be frightened by the presence of the villain.

“But haven’t you got away from here yet, Nelio?” “He was keeping me company”, will justify the character of Daphne Bozaski. “But now that you’ve arrived. Good night”, Batista’s son (Ernani Moraes) will say goodbye, leaving quickly to avoid further questions from the boss.

Pilar’s sister will still try to talk to her husband, but will end up hearing rudeness. “I thought you were going to take a while. You’re always late,” the housewife will comment. “I’m a wreck! Couldn’t that old man have stretched out his boots in the Recôncavo? No! He had to come to die here! In my house!”, complains the evil man, referring to the death of Eudoro.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

