Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for October 27, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

The day's horoscope shows the sign and ascendant forecast for this Tuesday

ARIES



With Moon in Cancer, you want to strengthen the bonds of affection with those you love, to cultivate an intimate atmosphere and to cultivate emotional security. The Moon challenges Pluto in the late afternoon: beware of arguments. Be open to talk and learn, cultivate good communication with good exchanges. Do everything calmly, it’s time to slow down. It’s also good to cultivate moments of introspection, to unleash the imagination. Invest in higher issues that can bring inspiration.



BULL



In the morning count on more inspiration, the Moon aligns with Neptune and favors the highest themes of life. It’s easier to trust, cultivate receptivity, and let life flow. With Mercury and Mars in the diplomatic Libra, try to ponder matters more objectively. It is worth cultivating diplomacy, doing for the other what you would like them to do for you. It’s worth offering help and collaboration, but without getting in anyone’s way. The Moon follows in Cancer: safer, more intimate and mild activities and programs are favored.



TWINS



With Moon in Cancer, it’s better to devote yourself to more domestic and familiar matters. It makes you more willing to stay at home, tell or listen to stories, strengthen bonds of affection with those you love, cultivate an intimate atmosphere and cultivate emotional security. In the late afternoon, the Moon challenges Pluto, it is important to protect yourself from conflicts, avoid criticism, confrontations, discussions and very complicated conversations. Your social skills must be cultivated so that you can move forward and join forces in a harmonious way.



CANCER



Try to be among dear people, who support you, the preference goes to what is safer, simpler and more intimate. With the Moon in your sign, you can become more emotionally sensitive and unstable. Cultivating emotional balance becomes a priority. Try to cultivate faith, emotional tranquility and solidarity to strengthen the bonds of affection with those you love. The astral is more positive in the morning, with the harmony between Moon and Neptune. The Moon defies Pluto in the late afternoon and at night, better to leave sensitive matters for another time.



LION



Period of more sensitivity and intimacy, at the peak of the Moon in Cancer. Try to cultivate kindness. Mars still challenges Pluto, urging beware of power struggles. Prefer to protect yourself, take the opportunity to be inspired by the arts. Good thing the Moon aligns with Neptune in the morning, activating inspiration. You can balance your family time too by sharing pleasant moments at home. With the Sun in Scorpio, count on more intuition for important understandings too.



VIRGIN



Take the opportunity to exchange and update information, clarify confusing points, forward what was stopped. You can complete matters with warmth and a willingness to listen to diverse opinions. The Moon follows the intimate sign of Cancer, asking for a bit of withdrawal as well. It is better to invest in readings, creative and pleasurable and more pleasant activities, without high expectations or demands. Makes you want to spend more time at home. Contact with nature is also always healing.



LB



Avoid wasting energy on useless criticism and discussions. With Mercury in your sign, be open to cordial and diplomatic dialogue. Try to interpret the facts with benevolence, all you need is a predisposition to do so. Also try to cultivate a mature and responsible attitude, both at home and at work. It’s time to put your life in order and balance your emotions. The Moon continues in Cancer: the world of emotions, affections and intimacy is activated. The atmosphere should be more welcoming and sensitive.



SCORPION



Think about how you can contribute to a better world, see if your work meets any real needs of people. With Mercury and Mars in Libra, it’s important to be open to listening, understanding, forgiving, and making some concessions if need be. In the late afternoon, the Moon challenges Pluto: avoid feeding conflicting situations. It’s good to avoid risky places too. The best thing to do is to take shelter, reserve moments of recollection. Cultivate inner harmony and it will be reflected in the external world, in your relationships.



SAGITTARIUS



Ideal period for reviews and analysis of a solar cycle that is coming to an end. With the Sun in Scorpio, information that can bring healing and renewal is favored. It’s better to slow down, find space in your schedule to retire and rest more. The Moon remains in Cancer, make time also for activities of a more introspective nature. Simplify your life, try to organize yourself so that there is more time to take care of you. So that you can be at peace with your conscience and your body.



CAPRICORN



The Moon continues in Cancer, asking for more sensitivity and openness to strengthen the bonds of affection with those she loves. It is important that you know how to adapt to circumstances, without wanting to control everything and everyone. Let life flow through its natural course, enjoy spending more time alone too. Take the opportunity to forward as much as possible in the first part of the day. The Moon challenges Pluto in the late afternoon, beware of conflicting conversations. Avoid forcing situations or insisting on an issue. Remember that the word must be used to heal, not to hurt.



AQUARIUM



Notice if you are restless or too fast-paced. Mercury and Mars follow in Libra, asking for harmony, balance, warmth and diplomacy. Avoid confrontations! Also take the opportunity to relax, cultivate moments of introspection, evaluate what should be left behind so that you can live more freely. It is important to broaden your thinking, connect with your heart and intuition, review old behaviors, patterns or habits that no longer suit your awareness and your growth.



FISHES



A good time to complete matters and also cultivate moments of introspection. The Moon follows the sensitive Cancer: it is time to relax, to cultivate moments of introspection, to assess what should be left behind so that you can live more freely. You can spend quality time at home, with the people you love the most. Invest in improving your relationships. Or you can become more withdrawn too, in meditation. In the morning, the Moon aligns with Neptune, activating inspiration, sensitivity and the desire to dream.