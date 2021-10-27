How angry emoji on Facebook may have facilitated propagation of fake news – 10/26/2021

If you’ve ever reacted to a post on Facebook with an emoji, know that your interaction was worth up to five times more than a like to engage the content on the platform. That’s how the social network’s algorithm remained programmed for three years, according to an investigation by the Washington Post newspaper.

The discovery is part of allegations based on internal documents leaked by Mark Zuckerberg’s company, called “Facebook Papers”.

According to the new complaint, by providing users with the “love”, “haha”, “wow”, “sad” and “angry” emojis for five years, the algorithm was programmed to boost content in the news feeds. with more emotional and provocative reactions compared to those who received only likes.

The documents show that, starting in 2017, each emotional reaction received four to five points in relation to the like, with one. The angry one, however, was the only one to be worth the maximum score, influencing the content that appeared or was hidden in some user’s timeline.

Emojis were worth much more because Facebook understood that interaction by emotional reaction had greater potential for engagement, making the user spend more time on the social network, which is economically good for the company, according to the report.

In 2019, data scientists concluded a harmful effect of this algorithm programming, as they verified that posts with emotional reactions made possible the propagation of fake news, mainly due to the impulse to use emoji out of anger.

According to the Washington Post, the functioning of the algorithm has considerably affected the work of Facebook’s content moderation team against misinformation.

In the newspaper, a spokesman for Facebook, Dani Lever, said the company works “to understand what content creates negative experiences” so that it can “reduce its distribution”. “This includes content with a disproportionate amount of anger reactions, for example.”

After numerous proposals from employees, Facebook’s top management reduced the anger emoji score to zero only in September 2020. This happened after users reported not liking this reaction in their posts.

After the measure, there was a decline in the offer of posts with “disturbing” content and less “graphic violence”, the newspaper said.

Facebook spokesman reaffirmed to the vehicle that this weight still remains, however, that of “love” and “sad” are now worth two points each.

Single user, multiple accounts and no solution

The “Facebook Papers” also revealed today that the company did little to curb the so-called Sumas (Single User Multiple Accounts, which in Portuguese means Multiple Single User Accounts). It is that person who supplies content to various profiles on the social network.

Although Facebook points out in its privacy policy that it does not allow multiple accounts of a single person, the company has learned of the existence of millions of Sumas, but has not been able to fight them, revealed the website “Political” of the United States.

An internal survey showed that, in 2018, the Sumas reached 11 million Americans a day who consumed political content, representing 14% of that audience.

Although many prove to be harmless, a portion of users used this mechanism to spread hate speech and fake news on the social network, the documents say.

On the “Political” website, a Facebook spokesman, Joe Osborne, pointed out that the documents do not show a comprehensive picture of the Sumas, such as the fact that the social network acts to contain the profiles.

“It’s not a revelation that we study duplicate accounts, and this snapshot of information doesn’t tell the whole story,” he said.