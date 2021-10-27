How are Palmeiras and Flamengo 1 month before the Liberta final?

In 30 days, the Centenario, in Montevideo, will host the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo, last two champions of America and who share the main national achievements in recent seasons. The cup, therefore, is already on the horizon and has guided the work of Abel Ferreira and Renato Gaúcho.
Below, the THROW! takes stock of how the teams are a month away from the meeting, with the respective problems, solutions and expectations.
medical department
Palm trees:
Recovering from an arthroscopy in his right knee, lateral Mayke is the one who worries the most. Mainly due to the confirmed absence of Marcos Rocha. Gabriel Menino (ankle sprain) and Jorge (thigh injury) are also out of combat, fulfilling special recovery schedules, but find themselves in more optimistic situations.
Flamengo:
At Rubro-Negro, attention is focused on the recovery in the DM. David Luiz, Bruno Henrique, Arrascaeta, Gabriel Barbosa and Pedro are currently the athletes who are under medical care for different reasons.
The most recent painting is that of Pedro, who underwent arthroscopy in the right knee this Monday, and has an estimated recovery period of three weeks. Gabigol, in turn, suffered a sprained right ankle, a week ago. The expectation is that he will return to Fla this Wednesday, against Athletico, at Maracanã.
David Luiz, Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta have been recovering from muscle injuries for longer, and are also in the final stages of recovery. The striker can already be listed again this Wednesday, in the Copa do Brasil. The others may be new in front of Atlético-MG, on Sunday, at Brasileirão.
Embezzlement
Palm trees:
Right-back Marcos Rocha received his third yellow card in the semifinal return match, when Alviverde eliminated Atlético-MG at Mineirão, and is out of the decision. So far, he is the only certain embezzlement on the Palestra side.
Flamengo:
Rubro-Negro has only one confirmed miss for the Libertadores final. It is the defender Léo Pereira, who was suspended for two matches for the expulsion against Barcelona (EQU), in the first match of the Cup semifinal.
Goals
Palm trees:
After hitting three straight wins for the first time since July, Palmeiras seem to have overcome the turmoil of weeks ago. The club is back to the vice-leadership of Brasileirão, however, with a negligible chance of winning the title, they should score just to secure a place among the top four. Abel Ferreira will have the next games to test strategies, improve defense and leave the starting lineup in its best form for the Libertadores final.
Flamengo:
The Rubro-Negro is possibly at the most turbulent moment of the season. The streak of three games without a win, Pedro’s injury, Renato and the canceled press conference of football VP Marcos Braz increased the temperature in the club.
Thus, Fla needs to win again and convince the fans on the field, in addition to clarifying some questions that still remained unanswered. The Medical Department has received criticism from the fans and coach Renato Gaúcho recently stated that he put Pedro and Bruno Henrique on the field aware of the risks, and both “burst”. The first, including, had to undergo surgery on the right knee.
Schedule
Semifinal of the Copa do Brasil
October 27th
Flamengo x Athletico, at Maracanã
29th round of the Brasileirão
October 30
Flamengo x Atlético-MG, at Maracanã
October 31st
Grêmio x Palmeiras, at Arena do Grêmio
30th round of Brasileirão
November 7th
Santos x Palmeiras, in Vila Belmiro
November 8th
Chapecoense x Flamengo, at Arena Condá
31st round of Brasileirão
November 10th
Palmeiras x Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque
November 11th
Flamengo x Bahia, at Maracanã
32nd round of Brasileirão
November 14
São Paulo x Flamengo, in Morumbi
Fluminense x Palmeiras, in Maracanã
33rd round of the Brasileirão
November 17th
Palmeiras x São Paulo, at Allianz Parque
Flamengo x Corinthians, at Maracanã
34th round of the Brasileirão
November 20th
Fortaleza x Palmeiras, in Castelão
Internacional x Flamengo, in Beira-Rio
35th round of the Brasileirão
November 24th*
Sport x Flamengo, on Ilha do Retiro
Palmeiras x Atlético-MG, at Allianz Parque
* Round not yet detailed by CBF