How are Palmeiras and Flamengo 1 month before the Liberta final?







Palmeiras and Flamengo are in search of Eternal Glory (Photo: REPRODUÇÃO/@LIBERTADORES) Photo: Throw!

In 30 days, the Centenario, in Montevideo, will host the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo, last two champions of America and who share the main national achievements in recent seasons. The cup, therefore, is already on the horizon and has guided the work of Abel Ferreira and Renato Gaúcho.

Below, the THROW! takes stock of how the teams are a month away from the meeting, with the respective problems, solutions and expectations.

medical department

Palm trees:

Recovering from an arthroscopy in his right knee, lateral Mayke is the one who worries the most. Mainly due to the confirmed absence of Marcos Rocha. Gabriel Menino (ankle sprain) and Jorge (thigh injury) are also out of combat, fulfilling special recovery schedules, but find themselves in more optimistic situations.

Flamengo:

At Rubro-Negro, attention is focused on the recovery in the DM. David Luiz, Bruno Henrique, Arrascaeta, Gabriel Barbosa and Pedro are currently the athletes who are under medical care for different reasons.

The most recent painting is that of Pedro, who underwent arthroscopy in the right knee this Monday, and has an estimated recovery period of three weeks. Gabigol, in turn, suffered a sprained right ankle, a week ago. The expectation is that he will return to Fla this Wednesday, against Athletico, at Maracanã.

David Luiz, Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta have been recovering from muscle injuries for longer, and are also in the final stages of recovery. The striker can already be listed again this Wednesday, in the Copa do Brasil. The others may be new in front of Atlético-MG, on Sunday, at Brasileirão.

Embezzlement

Palm trees:

Right-back Marcos Rocha received his third yellow card in the semifinal return match, when Alviverde eliminated Atlético-MG at Mineirão, and is out of the decision. So far, he is the only certain embezzlement on the Palestra side.

Flamengo:

Rubro-Negro has only one confirmed miss for the Libertadores final. It is the defender Léo Pereira, who was suspended for two matches for the expulsion against Barcelona (EQU), in the first match of the Cup semifinal.

Goals

Palm trees:

After hitting three straight wins for the first time since July, Palmeiras seem to have overcome the turmoil of weeks ago. The club is back to the vice-leadership of Brasileirão, however, with a negligible chance of winning the title, they should score just to secure a place among the top four. Abel Ferreira will have the next games to test strategies, improve defense and leave the starting lineup in its best form for the Libertadores final.

Flamengo:

The Rubro-Negro is possibly at the most turbulent moment of the season. The streak of three games without a win, Pedro’s injury, Renato and the canceled press conference of football VP Marcos Braz increased the temperature in the club.

Thus, Fla needs to win again and convince the fans on the field, in addition to clarifying some questions that still remained unanswered. The Medical Department has received criticism from the fans and coach Renato Gaúcho recently stated that he put Pedro and Bruno Henrique on the field aware of the risks, and both “burst”. The first, including, had to undergo surgery on the right knee.

Schedule

Semifinal of the Copa do Brasil

October 27th

Flamengo x Athletico, at Maracanã

29th round of the Brasileirão

October 30

Flamengo x Atlético-MG, at Maracanã

October 31st

Grêmio x Palmeiras, at Arena do Grêmio

30th round of Brasileirão

November 7th

Santos x Palmeiras, in Vila Belmiro

November 8th

Chapecoense x Flamengo, at Arena Condá

31st round of Brasileirão

November 10th

Palmeiras x Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque

November 11th

Flamengo x Bahia, at Maracanã

32nd round of Brasileirão

November 14

São Paulo x Flamengo, in Morumbi

Fluminense x Palmeiras, in Maracanã

33rd round of the Brasileirão

November 17th

Palmeiras x São Paulo, at Allianz Parque

Flamengo x Corinthians, at Maracanã

34th round of the Brasileirão

November 20th

Fortaleza x Palmeiras, in Castelão

Internacional x Flamengo, in Beira-Rio

35th round of the Brasileirão

November 24th*

Sport x Flamengo, on Ilha do Retiro

Palmeiras x Atlético-MG, at Allianz Parque

* Round not yet detailed by CBF