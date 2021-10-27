how Inter opens the week of preparation to face São Paulo

After drawing 2×2 in injury time at home against Corinthians, remaining in 6th place with 41 points, Inter will have a new full week to train with a view to the confrontation against São Paulo, on Sunday, 18:15, at Morumbi. In preparation, coach Diego Aguirre already knows that he will have certain absences, but he could also have returns.

At the post-match press conference on Sunday, the coach practically anticipated the laps of Daniel and Bruno Méndez, who were having medical problems. Renzo Saravia, embezzled against Corinthians due to physical wear, also tends to come back.

“Yes, Bruno Méndez is sure to come back. Daniel also has a lot of possibilities to come back. Let’s see what happens in training. It’s important to have a full week”, commented the Uruguayan.

In relation to embezzlement, three of them are certain due to suspension: Gabriel Mercado and Dourado for the third yellow card, in addition to Patrick, who was expelled.

In addition to Taison and Yuri Alberto, Moses, Mauricio, Boschilia, Saravia and Zé Gabriel are also hanging out in this Sunday’s game. If they are yellow, they won’t play Gre-Nal on the 6th, a Saturday, at 7 pm, in Beira-Rio.