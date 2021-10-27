How the gray smartphone market works, which earns R$ 6 billion a year – 10/26/2021 – Market

The Xiaomi smartphone, model Redimi Note 8, with 64 gigabytes of internal memory and 4 gigabytes of RAM, can be found on the Casas Bahia website for R$1,498. On the other hand, on the website of a little-known online retailer, the same product is offered for R$ 687.65. An internet find? No, it is most likely a smartphone purchased on the gray market and resold at a modest price close to its real value.

According to consultancy IDC Brasil, which specializes in the information technology sector, the gray market for electronics involves products smuggled especially from Paraguay. They are original items, which left their respective factories and legally arrived in the neighboring country. But they cross the border tax free and are offered on the Internet at prices much lower than those of formal retailers — even considering the dealer’s profit margin.

“The gray market has always existed, but it was limited to 20 thousand or 30 thousand units a year of traditional brands, such as Motorola and iPhone”, says Reinaldo Sakis, manager of consultancy and research at IDC Brasil. “But in recent years it has grown spectacularly and reached 3.8 million units in 2020.”

The reason for this shift is the increased presence of Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone brand that is one of the best sellers in the world. This year, it surpassed Apple and became the world’s second largest manufacturer of the product, only behind the Korean Samsung. In Brazil, it is present only with its own stores and officially holds a share of 3% of cell phone sales in the country. But, considering the formal market and the gray market —which totaled 46 million units in 2020 and earned R$ 71 billion in Brazil—, Xiaomi’s share rises to 9%.

After Korean LG’s exit from the global smartphone market announced in April of this year, the company left a gap of 12% of Brazilian market share, dominated by Samsung (owner of 50% of the volume of handsets sold), followed by Motorola ( also controlled by the Chinese company Lenovo and owner of 30% of the national market). Xiaomi has been growing in this vacuum, mainly at the hands of illegal third parties.

To conquer the gap left by LG and face the power of Xiaomi, Positivo Tecnologia announced this Monday (25th) a partnership with the Chinese cell phone maker Transsion Holdings, one of the six largest in the world, to launch smartphones of the brand in Brazil Infinix in the intermediate category, with prices from R$1,000 to R$2,999.

The first device is the Note 10 PRO, priced at R$ 1,499 (128 GB) and R$ 1,699 (256 GB). The product is now available for sale at Casas Bahia and Ponto, Via’s retail chains. Starting in December, it will also be offered by the operator Vivo.

One of the differentials is the offer of a two-year warranty. The product has a 6.95-inch screen, 8 gigabytes of RAM, 256 gigabytes of storage, four cameras, enough autonomy for 142 hours of music playback, 58 hours of power on or 11 hours of gameplay. This year Infinix received the iF Design Award, one of the top in the design category in the world.

“We needed a partnership with a world weight player to achieve scale and advance in the smartphone market in Brazil, facing the gray market,” he told sheet Positivo’s vice president of consumption, Norberto Maraschin.

To get an idea of ​​what “scale” means, Transsion manufactured 200 million cell phones globally in 2020 — five times Brazil’s production last year of 40 million units. “A manufacturer of this size has priority at the negotiating table with suppliers of chips and other components,” says Marachin.

This year, the Brazilian smartphone market was impacted by the lack of inputs and should register a drop of 1.7% in volume, to 45.2 million units, with an increase of 9.7% in sales, to R$ 77, 9 billion (not discounting inflation). “Manufacturers would have increased sales if there were more product available,” says Sakis of IDC. “For Black Friday and Christmas, the market is stocked. But there are doubts about January”.

Brazilian smartphone market (gray + formal)

Indicator 2020 2021 units (in millions) 46 45.2 billing (in BRL billion) 71 77.9

Source: IDC Brazil

According to Maraschin, the launch of Infinix brings advantages for both the public and retailers in relation to the gray market. “For the consumer, our product offers a network of technical assistance throughout the country, in which 95% of repairs are carried out within ten days”, he says. “If the screen of a gray market cell phone breaks, there’s no part or warranty,” he says.

On the retail side, according to the Vice President of Positivo, the crowd was big for the entry of a third national manufacturer that would occupy the place of LG and could face the gray market portfolio.

In addition to Xiaomi products, Infinix will compete directly with Motorola Edge and Samsung A72. With the brand, the idea is to launch eight models, all in the intermediate category, in which the company did not work. The company only had cell phones under the Positivo brand, which are more basic (with prices from R$499 to R$699), and the Quantum brand, aimed at small card machines with smartphones.

A team of 50 Transsion engineers spent six months in Brazil to develop the product. Positivo does not inform the investment in the launch or the duration of the partnership with the Chinese company, but guarantees that it will be long-term. It only says that an injection of R$ 50 million is expected in the production line for the next three years.

Brazilian Infinix operates on 4G networks. But Positivo and Transsion claim to study the start of production of 5G devices, whose technology is not yet available in the country. The companies that will operate the technology will be announced after an auction scheduled for November 4th.