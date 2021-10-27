How the Prevent Senior case changes the future of healthcare

Prevent Senior: health plan operator is the target of complaints that challenge the sector (Leandro Fonseca/Exame)

Previously seen as a success story in the management of health plans, the operator Prevent Senior became the target of serious accusations in the scope of the CPI of Covid-19. Suspicions still need to be investigated. However, they were enough to raise the debate about the operation of health plans in the country.

Focused on the elderly population, Prevent Senior grew based on a business model that unites vertical operation – that is, the plan’s operator also owns the hospitals used by beneficiaries – and a focus on preventive medicine. The model made it possible to offer health plans for seniors at more affordable prices than most other carriers’ plans.

This led Prevent to become a benchmark in an industry where rising costs created a barrier to the acquisition of new customers, especially older customers. In recent years, other vertical operators have grown rapidly offering cheaper health plans. This is the case of Hapvida, the country’s largest operator, with 45 billion reais in market value, and Notredame Intermédica, valued at 40 billion reais on the Brazilian B3 stock exchange. The two announced a merger and the deal awaits Cade’s approval.

However, the complaints involving Prevent Senior raised an issue that could affect the future of these and other companies in the sector. The vertical model, in which the plan’s operator and hospitals belong to the same company, was questioned. The argument is that, in this model, resource savings could outweigh the patient’s well-being at critical moments – in other words: the company could adopt measures to avoid necessary but expensive hospitalizations.