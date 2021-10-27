How the Prevent Senior case changes the future of healthcare

Prevent Senior: Plan Operator of health is the target of complaints that challenge the sector Prevent Senior: Plan Operator of health is the target of complaints that challenge the sector

Previously seen as a success story in the management of health plans, the operator Prevent Senior became the target of serious accusations in the scope of the CPI of Covid-19. Suspicions still need to be investigated. However, they were enough to raise the debate about the operation of health plans in the country.

Focused on the elderly population, Prevent Senior grew based on a business model that unites vertical operation – that is, the plan’s operator also owns the hospitals used by beneficiaries – and a focus on preventive medicine. The model made it possible to offer health plans for seniors at more affordable prices than most other carriers’ plans.

This led Prevent to become a benchmark in an industry where rising costs created a barrier to the acquisition of new customers, especially older customers. In recent years, other vertical operators have grown rapidly offering cheaper health plans. This is the case of Hapvida, the country’s largest operator, with 45 billion reais in market value, and Notredame Intermédica, valued at 40 billion reais on the Brazilian B3 stock exchange. The two announced a merger and the deal awaits Cade’s approval.

However, the complaints involving Prevent Senior raised an issue that could affect the future of these and other companies in the sector. The vertical model, in which the plan’s operator and hospitals belong to the same company, was questioned. The argument is that, in this model, resource savings could outweigh the patient’s well-being at critical moments – in other words: the company could adopt measures to avoid necessary but expensive hospitalizations.

Prevent is currently being investigated under suspicion of pressuring doctors to prescribe drugs with no proven efficacy against covid-19 and of concealing deaths in a study carried out to test the effectiveness of drugs in treating the disease. The company denies it.

EXAM listened to industry experts to understand how this affects health plans going forward.

More inspection

Attorney Ana Carolina Navarrete, coordinator of the Health program at the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), says that the model of vertical operators needs to be reassessed. “The market needs to change to ensure that this model has mechanisms to prevent disastrous choices. The problem of cost control in the sector is real and exists. What the Prevent Senior case reveals is that one of the models we created to carry out this control can have a significant impact on the clinical outcome”, he says.

In Navarrete’s view, this change is subject to closer inspection by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). “Today, the agency does not regulate the service provider, it focuses only on the plan operator. In the case of vertical operators, this means that only half of the business is regulated. It is necessary to expand this competence of ANS”, he says.

Focus on management

President of the National Association of Benefits Administrators (Anab), Alessandro Acayaba agrees that there needs to be more inspection by bodies such as the ANS and the regional councils of medicine. For him, however, the problem is not in the model of vertical companies, which is important to maintain responsible cost management.

“There is a big problem which is the price of the health plan and its adjustments. With vertical integration, the company takes over the management and adopts procedures focused on quality care and no waste”, he says.

Acayaba exemplifies that, in a vertical operator, when a beneficiary has a problem, he can be seen by the family doctor who refers him to a specialist. In a company that does not do this monitoring, he may end up looking for an emergency room and performing several tests, often unnecessary, because the team does not know that patient. This generates waste of resources and wear for the patient, he says.

Although it does not compromise the model of vertical companies, the discussion around Prevent Senior should serve as a warning for all operators, he says. “The facts pointed out in the CPI are serious and, if confirmed, are subject to severe punishment. This needs to be cleared up and serve as a warning to all market operators, so that they can review their management and assess whether they are striving for quality and not just economy.”

Attention to the elderly

Another issue raised with the Prevent Senior case is healthcare for the elderly. The operator’s success in serving this audience led other companies to create products for this age group, historically rejected by the plans. However, with the complaints at the CPI, doubts arose about how the care for the elderly in the private sector is.

Marcelo Carnielo, director of Planisa healthcare planning and management consultancy, emphasizes the importance of looking at this market share. “The population is aging. We will have more and more elderly people. Private health cannot ignore this population”, he says. “What is expensive is the patient who arrives at the hospital and undergoes complex surgeries. So, it is necessary to reduce the number of visits to the hospital as much as possible. This requires prevention”, he says.

In his view, the sector will continue to look at this segment. Another trend that should continue, according to Carnielo, is that of mergers and acquisitions. “Verticalization, mergers and acquisitions and the focus on prevention continue. This is a very mature model that we see in many companies. I don’t see a change of route because of the Prevent case, which needs to be clarified”, he says.

The group of people aged 59 and over was the one that grew the most among the beneficiaries of health plans in recent years. It increased by 11% from 2016 to 2021, reaching 7.3 million beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the total number of plan beneficiaries has stagnated — it was 48.3 million in 2016 and remains the same in 2021.

This shows that while the elderly are joining health plans, other age groups are leaving the plans. The movement is explained in part by the increase in unemployment. Most beneficiaries have corporate collective plans, that is, those offered by the employer to its employees. The modality represents 68% of the market, compared to 18.5% for individual plans.

One thing is certain: leaving millions of elderly customers without access to care at prices that can be paid would be an unwelcome consequence of the Prevent case.

