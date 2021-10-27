Hubble in trouble! Telescope enters safe mode and suspends observations

After some technical problems occurred at the beginning of the year, the Hubble Space Telescope again gave “scares” to the technical teams. According to information from NASA, published on Twitter this Monday (25), the telescope had to go back into safe mode and, for now, its scientific operations are suspended while the teams analyze the problem and try to solve it.

According to the space agency, what happened this time involves synchronization failures with internal communication systems. So, while the teams investigate what happened, the telescope’s scientific observations are suspended, but the telescope’s instruments remain in good condition.

Hubble’s science instruments went into safe mode on Monday after experiencing synchronization issues with internal spacecraft communications. Science observations have been temporarily suspended while the investigates the team. The instruments remain in good health. — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 25, 2021

This new incident comes just a few months after a payload computer failure, which forced the telescope to go into safe mode and stay that way for a few weeks. Despite concerns about the age of the telescope’s hardware, engineers were able to switch the system to a backup computer, which allowed them to resume scientific work.

The result of a partnership between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), Hubble was launched aboard the space shuttle Discovery in 1990 and has been sending data from its observations to Earth for three decades. So, as the telescope’s components have been operating for a long time, technical problems are expected to occur — and, if this new flaw is fixed, Hubble may continue to be in action for a few more years.

The telescope was last serviced in 2009, and although it is not possible to perform these procedures again, there is a “bake pass” work underway — this includes the James Webb space telescope, which has already arrived in French Guiana and is expected to be released in December this year, after a long delay in the initial schedule. Once up and running, Webb will be able to continue Hubble’s work with much more powerful instruments.

