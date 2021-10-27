Humorist apologizes for jokes with Praia Grande: ‘I made a mistake’ | celebrities

Reproduction / The Square is Ours Mhel made a joke about the sea and the people of Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo

Mhel Marrer apologized after making a joke with Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, on the program ‘A Praça é Nossa’. At the time, she said that “everyone” in the city is “ugly”, that she “caught ringworm” when visiting the beach and that there is no wave in the sea “because there is a lot of garbage and there is no way to go up”.

“I’m sorry, people of Praia Grande, I was wrong. I shouldn’t have spoken badly about your city, I thought it was funny. And I thought it was funny because whenever I played shows in Praia Grande, you laughed and applauded the same jokes when I used to make with São Vicente,” she said in a video posted on Twitter, quoting another city on the coast of São Paulo, São Vicente.

Afterwards, Mhel justified the jokes with an excerpt from when he performed in the city and the audience laughed at the joke with the city of São Vicente. “You have no idea what I was like before the plastic surgery, think of São Vicente, it was me, man. I was pissed,” he says. The audience laughs, and she follows: “People do Samambaia [bairro] applauding is f***, right guys, but that’s ok”. See the video:

Praia Grande City Hall took a stand on Mhel’s jokes, see note:

“Due to the various manifestations about a humorous video that speaks of the city in a pejorative way, the City of Praia Grande explains that it is sending a note to the production of the program with an invitation to visit the city, in addition to explaining the beautiful history of overcoming its people to end a sad stigma of the past, showing that today the city is among the most developed in Brazil and one of the most sought after tourist destinations in the country, due to its beauty and infrastructure,” says the note.