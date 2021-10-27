Humorist apologizes to Praia Grande residents after death threats: ‘I hesitated at the joke’

Mhel Marrer published a retraction on social media and posted screenshots of the threats he has been receiving
The comedian Mhel Marrer made a public apology on her social networks this Tuesday (26), after receiving death threats online. In a text, the actress apologized to the residents of Praia Grande and posted screenshots of messages received in recent days.
“I tried to make an apology explaining that the joke was with ugly tourists like me and that at no time did I say it was the locals. But they took down the video for hate speech. I would never apologize for a joke if I didn’t have two children to support, an elderly mother to take care of and rent to pay,” began Marrer.
The actress regretted the repercussion of the case and clarified her position on the situation. “I’m not being canceled because nobody knows me. I don’t make a point of posting a video to make myself known. And when they ask me why, it’s because of things like that. I’m fine as I live. No luxury, no fame and no pain And next week everyone has forgotten all about that. I’m not reading comments or messages because I have more to do.”
Finally, Marrer apologized to the residents of Praia Grande for the joke, but stressed that he will file police reports against users who sent him hate messages and death threats.
“I only sent my team to let me know when there were threats for me to do BO (by the way, I need a lawyer). I apologize to the residents of Praia Grande. I hesitated at the joke. Not to those who are threatening me, nor to the councilors who promoted this there. “.
Among the threats Marrer receives are comments such as “maybe you will be murdered in one of their stand-ups” or “now it’s time to catch you”, with knife pictures accompanying the message. All users responsible for the messages were shown in the images.
The repercussion reached social networks and generated indignation among residents, who demanded a position from the actress and the broadcaster. After the video went viral, the City of Praia Grande manifested itself in an official note, demanding respect.