Humorist receives death threats after making jokes with the city of Praia Grande

Mhel Marrer said the town is ‘dirty’ and ‘everyone is ugly’, referring to the town’s residents; city ​​hall took a stand on the case

Reproduction/ Instagram @mhelmarrer Mhel Marrer is part of the program A Praça É Nossa



the comedian mhel marrer, who participates in the program The square is ours, of SBT, received death threats after having made jokes with the city of Big beach, on the coast of São Paulo. During the program, Marrer stated that the city is “dirty” and that “everyone is ugly”, referring to the residents of the municipality. “(Praia Grande) is a beach in the same way that the Tietê River is a river”, continued the comedian. Marrer’s speeches provoked revolt among the city’s residents, causing the comedian to receive death threats. “As soon as you step into the Palácio das Artes you’ll be shot so much you won’t know where you’re coming from,” wrote one of the people who threatened Marrer. The humorist’s jokes made the city of Praia Grande take a stand, saying that it “repudiates any form of verbal violence” and that it respects all types of art, “as long as they do not harm or distort the image of people or institutions”.