Hybrid work system can impair sleep quality; understand

To keep your body functioning in a healthy way, it’s important to get a good night’s sleep. But will hybrid work (when the employee works a few days divided between face-to-face and home office) can bring sleep impairment?

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies ended up adopting the home office model. With the decrease in the cases of the disease, some workers started to do hybrid work. Now, research shows that this way of working can cause difficulties, causing irregular sleep.

According to information supplied by Agência Brasil, researchers at the Instituto do Sono found that constant changes in working hours can, over time, cause even insomnia. The cause is explained in the break in the worker’s daily routine.

He needs to wake up earlier on the day he is going to carry out the in-person activities because he needs time to get ready and travel to the company. This routine is completely different when staying at home.

For the news portal, the biomedical researcher and Instituto do Sono, Gabriel Natan Pires, reported that this work format harmed the worker. “Companies made their work more flexible and they were no longer afraid to send an e-mail at midnight, waiting for a response”.

Pires also explained that the worker needs to have a routine to have a peaceful sleep at night. It is necessary to have a predetermined time for work activities, to rest, eat, have fun. The absence of these times ends confusing the brain and causing damage to the immune system.

To help with this smooth operation, it is necessary to maintain the work schedule routines that are carried out in the face-to-face model. “This scheme will work if the corporation takes care of the employee’s mental health and the professional does not give up his sleep to increase productivity”, highlighted the researcher.

Research Finds Falling Sleep in Pandemic

A survey by the Instituto do Sono found that 55.1% of the 1,600 respondents ended up experiencing a drop in sleep quality in the pandemic. During this period, many workers were carrying out home office activities.

The causes can be pointed out from concern about the risks of the disease, fear, financial insecurity, concern about family and friends, in addition to changes in the work routine. More than 8 million people (11% of Brazilians) ended up working remotely in 2020, according to data from the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA).

Of this total, 63.9% were employees of private companies. It is important to remember that remote work ended up also increasing the workload because the worker had to be divided at home.

The researcher says it is necessary that sleep is also a priority for the person. “If I understand that I want to sleep around 10pm, I must understand that from 8pm onwards I have to start slowing down. Sleep has to be allowed and natural”, he concluded.

With information from Agência Brasil.