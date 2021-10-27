‘I can use my hair any way I want’, rebuts Maisa after hair transition | celebrities



Rio – After going through a hair transition, that is, removing the straightening chemicals and letting the hair grow naturally, Maisa has been suffering a lot of criticism on social networks. This Monday, the 19-year-old actress posted a photo with her hair straightened and that was enough for netizens to suggest that Maisa should always wear her hair like this.

Upset with the repercussions, the actress countered the haters and took a stand on the critics. “Yes guys, I know there are people who prefer me straight hair etc but I won’t be smoothing it for people’s taste because luckily I LOVE my natural hair and I know it looks good both ways so just don’t compare because it’s very boring. I can wear my hair any way I want!”, declared the young woman.

