‘I look in the mirror, and I like myself’, says Argentine athlete and model who had 88% of her body burned in childhood | World

Brisa was only seven months old when a fire took hold of the room in which he slept and left 88% of your body burned.

Born in Salta, more than 1,700 kilometers from Buenos Aires, the now model and athlete overcame all difficulties and fought against doctors’ prognoses.

“I look in the mirror today, and I like myself,” Brisa told the website of Garrahan Hospital, the institution that saved her life.

After the accident, which hit very sensitive areas like the head and arms – one of them was even amputated –, Brisa often returns to the health institution to tell her story.

At 21 years old she collect a series of medals as a runner she won at the Evita National Games, a competition created in 1948 by the Argentine government, aimed at children and young people

But in 2020 she decided to face another challenge: the catwalks.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, a photo published on their social networks went viral across the country and Brisa was invited to participate in the contest Miss World Beauty.

In the competition, the first of its kind to participate, she received three recognitions: the award for the most voted photo on the networks, the miss sympathy and the strong woman.

Also, she was hired by a modeling agency in her hometown to pursue the dream and be able to dedicate himself professionally to it.

learned not to hide

Brisa said she knows that many boys and girls – who, like her, have had serious accidents and carry very visible burns – try to hide, but that she didn’t want to.

The model said that the looks of strangers followed her throughout her life, but she learned to overcoming shame to end stigmatization.

Over the years, she says she has learned to respond to discrimination: “I stare back until they stop staring.”

“No one is more or less than the other, we are all equal,” stated the young woman.

Your next challenge now is start studying to become a physical education teacher. She said she wants to specialize in teaching children with disabilities.

“I learned to defend what is mine, but not everyone has the same possibility. So I want to help in some way,” said the future teacher.