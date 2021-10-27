‘I look in the mirror and I like myself’, says model who had 88% of her body burned | World

reproduction Argentine model who had nearly 90% of her body burned seeks to become a teacher

Brisa, a 21-year-old Argentine, has been living with the consequences of a fire that raged in her bedroom while she was sleeping since she was seven months old. The accident burned 88% of his body and resulted in the amputation of an arm. Still, the young woman emphasizes that she likes to see herself and look in the mirror.

During the pandemic, Brisa decided to face the challenges of the runway and launch herself as a model. After posting photos on her social networks, she was invited to participate in a contest called ‘Miss Belleza Mundial’. In it, she won three categories: the most voted photo on the networks, strong woman and miss sympathy.

“No one is more or less than the other, we are all the same”, says the model. After the sudden success, the Argentine was hired by a modeling agency to continue with her new career, but her heart indicates that Brisa can follow a new path.

“I look in the mirror today and I like myself,” Brisa said in a publication on the Garrahan hospital website.

Athlete as a child and medal collector at the Evita National Games – a competition created by the Argentine government in 1948 to encourage the practice of sports – Brisa said she intends to return to school to become a future physical education teacher.

“I learned to defend what is mine, but not everyone has the same possibility. So I want to help in some way,” said the model and future teacher.