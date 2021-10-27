‘I thought it could happen,’ says funeral director about pastor who promised to resurrect

“As a Christian, I believed that a miracle could happen. We live and are learning everyday. In the Bible, it is written that it is possible. It happened to Lazarus. People who have faith believe. God can do anything, he takes a mountain from one place and puts it in another, nothing is impossible for him. But unfortunately it didn’t happen”.

that’s what it says José Dourado, manager of Paz Universal, a funeral home where the body of a pastor who promised to resurrect took three days to be veiled.

The family of Huber Carlos Rodrigues showed a document, signed by two witnesses, in which the religious asked not to be buried before the deadline because a “Mystery of God” would happen.

According to G1, in the declaration signed in 2008, Huber says he had divine revelations from the Holy Spirit and that he would go through a “mystery of God”, in which he would be resurrected at 11:30 pm, three days after his death. He died last Friday of cardiorespiratory complications from Covid-19.

“My physical integrity has to be fully preserved, as I will be dead for three days, and on the 3rd day, I will be resurrected. My body during the three days will not have a bad smell or decompose, because God Himself will have prepared my flesh and my brain to go through this experience”, the man had written in the document.

