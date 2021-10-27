I was diagnosed with an ovarian tumor, can I do physical activities? – 10/26/2021

I was diagnosed with an ovarian tumor. Can I do physical activities? And which are the most suitable?

Yes. Exercise is safe and beneficial before, during and after cancer treatment. After all, training can help improve physical disposition, immunity and even balance bowel habits. All of this contributes to improving the quality of life. Physical activity also helps to reduce the side effects of treatment and possibly contribute to lowering the risk of new cancers in the future. Of course, it is always important to talk to the medical team that is treating your illness. In addition, it is also interesting to follow the guidance of a physical educator who knows your diagnosis and limitations.

Physical activity also helps to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, reduce tiredness and lack of appetite, improve sleep quality and increase immunity and a sense of well-being. Regular exercise can also reduce the side effects of treatment and increase life span, with a reduction of up to 35% in mortality, according to information from the Inca (National Cancer Institute).

On the other hand, it is necessary to be aware of situations that require rest, such as in the post-operative period, for example, so that the abdominal healing process can take place effectively. Also, it is always important to respect your tolerance. So if you feel any pain, stop training immediately and talk to the teacher about it. It may be necessary to change the exercise.

But, in general, aerobic activity, such as running, cycling, swimming, etc., of moderate to high intensity for at least three times a week, about 30 minutes, is recommended. Resistance training, such as weight training, is recommended to practice at least twice a week.

Exercising during treatment also requires some guidelines:

Start slowly. Slowly increase the frequency and duration of your exercises. Your muscles will tell you when you need to slow down and rest, or do more activity.

Work out how you can. Try short training periods with frequent rest breaks.

Do not exercise above a moderate level of exertion without talking to your doctor.

Avoid any activity that puts you at risk of falling or being injured.

Try to include physical activities that utilize large muscle groups as this will help maintain lean mass and bone strength.

Always start with warm-up exercises and end your session with stretching or flexibility workouts.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on your diet. After all, just like physical exercise, following a balanced diet can increase the survival (time of life after diagnosis) of patients with gynecological cancer. Also according to the Inca, consuming healthy foods helps reduce the risk of death by 22%. So, always prioritize fresh and natural foods, minimally processed — those we find at the fair, at the grocery store and at the butcher’s. Example: vegetables, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish and eggs, as well as yogurt, oilseeds and olive oil. Industrialized, processed, refined and sugar-rich foods should be avoided, in addition to reducing alcohol consumption as much as possible.

Sources: Luiza Maciel, Oncology Surgeon at the Oncology Gynecology Service of Hospital do Câncer II – Inca (National Cancer Institute); Mariana Scaranti, an oncologist specializing in female tumors at Hospital Nove de Julho, in São Paulo; Selso José Rodrigues Melo, oncology surgeon at Hospital Promater Natal, in Rio Grande do Norte.