Ibaneis announces range to serve server that earns less

The Federal District Government (GDF) plans to create a new range of health plans to serve servers who earn up to R$5,000. The idea is to facilitate the access of these workers, who find it difficult to join due to the payroll discount.

“We are going to have one more line for those who earn less”, pointed out the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha. “We are creating a second tier plan for those who earn less and need health care. The project is under the responsibility of the Federal District Servant Assistance Institute (Inas-DF)”, he added.

The head of the local Executive made the comment during the appointment of 128 public servants to the Social Development and Justice and Women secretariats, at the Buriti Palace, this Wednesday morning (10/27).

GDF Saúde has no salary limit and, therefore, any member of the public can join the plan. Even so, civil servants with a salary below R$5,000 face difficulties in joining.

Appointment of 128 servers

Announced on the eve of Civil Servant Day, the appointment of new employees, according to Ibaneis, has been a priority for the government since the beginning of his term. “Nothing would be possible without the servers”, he pointed out. Promising the valuation of the category, it also reinforced the commitment to pay the third installment of the adjustment.

The secretary of Social Development, Mayara Noronha, pointed out that for 10 years the folder had not received new appointments. In the evaluation of the manager, the pandemic has increased the demand for social assistance. “The servers have been working very hard.” “Starving gives you despair,” he commented.

With the reinforcement, the agency will remove, according to Mayara, the overload of the current framework and improve service to the public. The secretariat also pointed out that, as the DF is leaving the pandemic, services are returning, and the population’s demand is growing. Ibaneis asked for the extension of the working hours of the folder, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

According to the Secretary of Justice, Marcela Passamani, the appointments are necessary to reinforce the portfolio’s projects. The manager says that the eight new servers will help to rescue young people from the socio-educational system.

“We know how much the path of a student who dreams of a public career requires dedication, abdication and patience. Therefore, this moment is one of happiness and the achievement of a goal”, celebrates Marcela.