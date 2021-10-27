Ibaneis releases the use of outdoor masks from November 3rd

posted on 10/26/2021 6:11 PM / updated 10/26/2021 7:26 PM



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) decided to release the use of masks in open spaces in the Federal District. The measure, published in an extra edition of Official Gazette of the DF (DODF) this Tuesday (10/26), it becomes effective from November 3rd.

During the inauguration event of the Basic Health Unit (UBS) nº 7 of Sobradinho 2, this Monday (25/10), the head of the Palácio do Buriti announced that he intended to adopt the measure from the first fortnight of November.

The published decree highlights, however, that the item remains necessary in other types of environments, including condominiums, shops and public transport.

“It is determined that the use of face protection masks is mandatory, in accordance with the guidelines of the State Health Department of the Federal District, in all closed public spaces, public transport equipment, commercial, industrial and service establishments and in areas of use common in residential and commercial condominiums, within the Federal District, without prejudice to the recommendations of social isolation and those issued by the health authorities”, details the text.

The use of masks has been mandatory in the DF since April 2020, as a measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. In September, Ibaneis even stated that he would only discuss not using masks when 70% of the population of 3 million in the DF was vaccinated with two doses. Currently, there are 51% of the population with the complete vaccination cycle.