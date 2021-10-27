IBGE: unemployment drops to 13.2% in the quarter ended in August

The unemployment rate closed the moving quarter ended in August at 13.2%, down 1.4 percentage points compared to the quarter ended in May, when unemployment stood at 14.6% of the population. In the annual comparison, the retreat reached 1.3 percentage points compared to August 2020 (14.4%). The data are from the National Survey by Monthly Continuous Household Sample, released today (27) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to the survey, the unemployed population fell by 7.7%, to 13.7 million people, compared to the quarter ended in May 2021, and remained stable in the annual comparison. The employed population grew 4%, reaching 90.2 million people in the quarterly comparison. In relation to August of last year, the increase was 10.4%, or more 8.5 million people.

Occupancy level

The IBGE points out that the percentage of employed people in the working age population, the so-called level of occupation, was estimated at 50.9%, which represents an increase of 2 percentage points in the quarter and 4.1 percentage points in the year.

The underutilization rate dropped 1.9 percentage points in the quarter and 3.2 percentage points year-on-year to 27.4%. There are 31.1 million underutilized people, which represents a drop of 5.5% in the quarterly comparison and 6.6% in the year. On the other hand, the underemployed population due to insufficient hours worked grew 4.7% in the quarter and rose 29.2% in the year.

The share of the population outside the workforce is 73.4 million people, down 3.2% in the quarter and 7.3% year-on-year. The depressed population totals 5.3 million people or 4.9%, a drop of 6.4%, compared to the previous quarter, and 8.7%, compared to August 2020.

