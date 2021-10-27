Ibovespa drops 2.11% and closes with the second worst score of the year; market takes off from abroad with fears about inflation and higher interest rates

SAO PAULO – The truce was short-lived and the Ibovespa returned almost all the accumulated gain in the session on Monday (25). Today, the main index of the Brazilian stock market was marked by concerns about the advance of inflation and a probable increase in interest rates to levels even higher than expected. The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting starts with different and increasingly higher bets on the Selic, while the price indices continue to accelerate and surprise.

The preview of the Extended Consumer Price Index, the IPCA-15, advanced 1.2% in October compared to September, the biggest change since 1995 and above what economists had expected. In the year, the IPCA accumulates a high of 8.3%; in 12 months, 10.34%. After the release of the data, several financial institutions revised their projections for inflation for this and next year and there are growing bets that interest rates may rise 1.5 percentage points or even more at the meeting of the collegiate of the Central Bank.

“In addition to doing this to try to control high inflation, the Central Bank needs to pay more in Brazilian money to deal with capital flight from the country. In this way, by increasing the profitability of this money that remains in Brazil, it avoids even greater flight and a dollar that could exceed R$ 6”, says João Beck, economist and partner at BRA.

The perception of higher interest rates began to take hold last week, with the discussion around the Public Spending Ceiling, which should undergo adjustments to accommodate the Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família. Tomorrow, in the Chamber of Deputies, the voting of the PEC of the precatório should begin, which besides proposing the limitation of the payment of judicial debts of the Union, proposes an adjustment in the budget ceiling.

The Ibovespa closed Tuesday down 2.11% to 106,419 points. Today’s closing score was just no worse than last Friday’s. The volume traded was R$ 27.1 billion. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 retreated 2.24% to 107,180 points.

“Companies that have too much value to capture in perpetuity, such as technology, consumer and high-growth companies tend to be more affected. So this increase in interest rates especially impacts these companies”, says Alexandre Brito, manager of Finacap.

However, he draws attention to the results of the companies in the third quarter, which have already started the season with good results. “It is possible that with the release of the results, the markets will start to look more at the fundamentals of the companies”, says Brito.

Today, however, no good news was able to bring investors to buy. Not even the collection of R$ 149.1 billion in September, above market consensus.

“Looking forward, we expect revenue to continue bringing positive news. However, relying on inflation as an ally is never a good idea, and positive surprises may not come close enough to offset the rising risks on the spending side,” says Caio Megale, chief economist at XP.

The dollar reached the level of R$ 5.60, but ended the day up 0.32% to R$ 5.572 in purchases and R$ 5.573 in sales. The dollar futures for November 2021 is trading at R$ 5.577, up 0.27% in the after market.

Once again, the futures interest market priced the next steps that should be taken by the Copom and the contracts had another day of expressive increase. The DI for January 2023 advanced 43 basis points, at 11.59%; DI for January 2025 rose 25 basis points 11.92%; and the DI for January 2027 had a positive variation of 13 basis points, at 11.96%.

“The scenario may change after the Selic’s high definition. The curve of future interest rates that is rising may start to fall based on this definition”, says Jansen Costa, founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos.

American stocks break new record

The New York Stock Exchanges broke another scoring record today. Dow Jones and SP&500 renewed historic highs and the expectation is that the balance sheets of the companies will continue to boost business, with better-than-expected results. The highlights of the week are the big techs, such as Microsoft and Alphabet, which owns Google.

The Dow Jones closed at a slight increase of 0.04%; the S&P advanced 0.18%; and the Nasdaq with a positive variation of 0.06%.

After the markets closed, the quarterly results of some Big Techs came out. Microsoft reported net income of $20.5 billion for the period, up 38%. Alphabet, which owns Google, had a profit of $18.94 billion while Twitter had a loss of $537 million.

The Stoxx 600, an index that measures the performance of European companies in 17 sectors, closed up 0.75%, boosted by Wall Street and positive balances of companies in the region.

Oil prices picked up again. Brent for December 2021 advanced 0.44% to $86.38 a barrel. WTI, at the same maturity, rose 1.01% to US$ 84.61 a barrel.

