Ibovespa falls more than 2% with the prospect of a stronger Selic increase

O Ibovespa (IBOV) returned to close below 107 thousand points this Tuesday, with the IPCA-15 October, reinforcing the deterioration of the inflationary scenario in the country and expectations of a stronger increase in interest rates by central bank.

Benchmark of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 2.11% to 106,419.53 points, returning almost all of the previous day’s high, when it experienced a truce after the worst week since the end of March last year.

The financial volume of the session totaled 27.2 billion reais.

The IPCA-15 rose 1.2% in October, the highest reading for the month since 1995, with a qualitative deterioration and above expectations, which caused a sharp rise in future interest rates, contaminating stock deals.

The data corroborated acceleration bets on the Selic’s high pace, with many economists already expecting a 1.5 point hike in the base rate by the Copom on Wednesday.

Several banks also see the Selic at double digits at the end of the high cycle, which tends to undermine the appetite for shares, whose main catalysts were precisely the historically low level of interest rates in the country.

In this scenario, the Ibovespa once again detaches itself from its North American peers. The S&P 500 closed with an increase of only 0.19% and renewed historic maxim.

According to JPMorgan Strategists, it has been a difficult journey for Brazilian stocks and the next three to four weeks should still be full of uncertainties. But if they haven’t hit the bottom, they’re close to it.

“We continue to argue that the market offers an interesting entry point, perhaps the best we will find for a while,” they say in a report to clients.

Highlights

B3 (B3SA3) retreated 5.74%, with the financial sector putting pressure on the Ibovespa.

Among the big banks, Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) lost 1.08% and Bradesco (BBDC4) yielded 2.26%.

Eztec (EZTC3) fell 7.64%, in a session of strong fall in the sector in the wake of the rise in interest rates, with the real estate sector index on the B3 showing the worst performance among the sector indices, with a drop of 4.45%.

Valley (VALLEY3) lost 1.06%, despite the rise of iron ore in China, with Gerdau (GGBR4) clashing with the mining and steel sector, with a high of 0.32% before the balance of the third quarter on Wednesday.

EDP ​​Brazil (EDPE3) rose 2.23%, after reporting a 70% jump in third-quarter profit and progress in the process for the sale of three hydroelectric plants and share buyback program.

Petrobras (PETR4) fell 0.96%, after strong appreciation the day before, amid skepticism of financial agents in relation to recent statements by President Jair Bolsonaro about the privatization of the company having entered the radar.