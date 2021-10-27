Ibovespa melts 2.11%, stressed by inflation; Cogna (COGN3) drops 7%

O Ibovespa found, on Tuesday (26) prior to the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) on the new Selic rate, a risky market and plummeted 2.11%, returning to the level of 106,419.53 points .

Expectations of a sharp increase in the basic interest rate and the data from the Extended National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15) turned away investors long in Ibovespa shares.

In the analysis of Banco Fibra’s chief economist, Cristiano Oliveira, the most likely scenario is an increase of 1.5 percentage points, taking the Selic rate to 7.75% per year.

“The monetary policy response may be more timely than initially estimated,” said the expert. “We believe in a statement tougher in reference to the fiscal issue, signaling a rise in the neutral interest rate due to the abandonment of the fiscal anchor.”

Ibovespa movement today

Today the actions linked to the travel sector CVC (CVCB3) and Blue (BLUE4) collapsed among the biggest drops in the Ibovespa, following the appreciation of the dollar and inflation. Shares in Gol (GOLL4) fell 5.9%.

Higher inflation and interest rates affected the performance of retailers Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3), which fell 2.9%, 6% and 5.8%, respectively.

In the positive field, the highlight was the action of EDP ​​Brazil (ENBR3). Electric led the Ibovespa highs today, after releasing better-than-expected results the night before.

Gerdau Metallurgy (GOAU4) and Gerdau (GGBR4) also rose, with expectations of positive numbers in the third quarter of 2021.

Highest Ibovespa

The biggest increases of the Ibovespa today were:

EDP ​​Brasil (ENBR3): +2.23% / R$ 19.67

Braskem (BRKM5): +1.78% / R$ 57.03

Gerdau Metallurgy (GOAU4): +1.09% / R$ 13.04

CPFL (CPFE3): +0.78% / R$ 25.80

Gerdau (GGBR4): +0.32% / BRL 28.05

Ibovespa’s biggest casualties

The Ibovespa’s biggest casualties today were:

Blue (BLUE4): -8.38% / R$ 26.90

Eztec (EZTC3): -7.64% / BRL 18.63

Cogna (COGN3): -7.04% / R$ 2.51

Cielo (CIEL3): -6.88% / R$ 2.30

CVC (CVCB3): -6.83% / R$ 16.91

News that moved the stock exchange

Market forecasts an increase of up to 1.5 pp at Copom

EDP ​​Brasil sees profit jump 70.3% in 3Q21

IPCA-15 accelerates 1.2% in October

Market forecasts an increase in the Selic rate of up to 1.5 pp

According to projections from six houses, the Copom will raise the Selic rate up to 1.5 percentage points, accelerating the current bullish cycle. The deterioration of expectations for inflation, intensified by the breakdown of fiscal control in the country, changed the projections in recent days.

With the same speed that took the basic interest rate of the economy (Selic) to the historic low, the Cup it should use it as a monetary policy tool to monitor market estimates.

The disclosure of the monetary policy decision, to be carried out by the BC tomorrow, will serve to anchor the perspectives for the coming months and should show the monetary authority increasingly pressured by the need for austerity.

EDP ​​Brasil (ENBR3) sees profit jump 70.3% in 3Q21, to R$510.5 million

THE EDP ​​Brazil recorded net income of R$ 510.5 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 70.3% compared to the same period in 2020. According to the company, the result for the period was impacted by the transmission and distribution segments, with the latter was impacted by the recovery of economic activity and the expansion of the number of customers.

Net revenue was R$5.177 billion, up 72.2% compared to revenue recorded at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$ 1.124 billion in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 60.7% year-on-year. Adjusted Ebitda, in turn, rose 27.9% on the same comparative basis to R$ 753.895 million.

IPCA-15, preview of inflation, accelerates 1.2% in October

The preview of official inflation in Brazil, recorded by IPCA-15, accelerated the increase in October and registered a new high for the month within the historical series, of 1.20% in the tenth month of the year. It is the biggest record for the month since 1995.

In the year, the preview of inflation accumulates a high of 8.30% and, in 12 months, the sum of IPCA-15 records reaches 10.34%. Values ​​came in above expectations by experts. According to the Refinitiv consensus, the increase in the IPCA-15 would be 0.97% compared to September.

Performance of the main indexes

In addition to the Ibovespa, check out the closing of the main stock exchange indices today:

Ibovespa today: -2.11% / 106,419.53

IFIX today: -0.53% / 2,693.64

IBRX today: -2.09% / 45,469.48

SMLL today: -3.82% / 2,412.24

IDIV today: -1.71% / 6,348.60

Ibovespa Quotation on Monday (25)

Contrary to the Ibovespa today, the stock index ended trading in the last second with a high of 2.28%, to 108,714.55 points.