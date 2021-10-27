Images of dogs rescued from the erupting volcano in Spain released

Great news for those who followed the case of the dogs that were stranded on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands archipelago, in Spain: the puppies were finally saved.

A mysterious group is behind the rescue, which broke the rules to access the area hit by the Cumbre Vieja volcano — which has erupted for over a month. Now, the first images and videos of the dogs in safety began to appear. You can see some of them in the video below, made by the Spanish newspaper AT.

The island was completely evacuated due to the geological event. However, six dogs ended up being trapped in the place, and with the restriction of access, no one could rescue them.

According to the Spanish newspaper the country, the dogs belong to a 70-year-old hunter who was hunting at the time the volcano erupted. The owner was forced to leave the island. Some time later, the dogs were spotted by drones surrounded by the lava sea. After a while, local companies Ticom and Volcanic Life started to bring food and water to the animals.

Aerocamaras developed a special network to transport the dogs, but it was necessary to be precise in the operation. After all, it was difficult to attract animals to the net; the solution was to get their attention using food bait. If the rescue went wrong, the system was developed to immediately return the dogs to dry land.

In addition to the difficulties of rescue, Spanish legislation does not allow drones to transport people — not even animals. Therefore, unless there was an exception, the save operation would be illegal.

Before the Aerocamaras company could receive judicial authorization to carry out the rescue using drones, images of the place where the dogs were found appeared without the presence of the animals. A group identified as “A Team” published a video in which it is possible to observe a sign that says the dogs are fine. If the people who carried out the rescue are identified, they may face criminal sanctions, as they failed to comply with security measures to access the island.

The group’s attitude didn’t please everyone. The technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan, Miguel Ángel Morcuende, classified as “despicable” the fact that people disrespect the rules and put their lives at risk – in addition to possibly harming the teams that would have to come to their rescue in case of some unforeseen event.