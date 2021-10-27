In 2 years, Saúde hopes to end dengue in Campo Grande – Cidades

Symbolic act this morning released mosquitoes with Wolbachia, which can prevent transmission of arboviruses

Mosquitoes were released in a symbolic act on Tuesday. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

In a period of two years, the Wolbachia method could cause all Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, vectors of a series of diseases, in Campo Grande, to lose their capacity to transmit arboviruses and dengue fever to remain at very low levels. The Capital has already reduced its rates of this disease, but in 2019, it even indicated an epidemic situation.

In a symbolic act this morning (26), the state coordinator for Vector Control, Mauro Lúcio Rosário, told the Campo Grande News on the expectation of the results of this procedure in Campo Grande, conducted by Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) in partnership with the WMP (World Mosquito Program) Brazil.

State Coordinator for Vector Control, Mauro Lúcio Rosário. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

In this scenario, it is expected that in two years’ time, all transmitters of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya or Zika to humans will be affected by the Wolbachia bacteria. “We believe that in a few months, with Wolbachia, they will replace wild mosquitoes, those insects found in the environment, and when that happens, for sure, dengue and Zika will be under control.”

So that, in two years’ time, we can reap good results, so that we don’t have more epidemics,” says Rosário.

The coordinator explains that around 30% of mosquitoes have already been affected by the bacteria, according to a survey carried out using traps that collect the insects. When this occurs, these vectors lose their transmission capacity. However, the results are expected for the period two years from now. “It’s too early to say that we have few cases of dengue because of this.”

He points out that the release is divided into several phases, gradually. “We believe that in two years’ time, we will have 100% of the mosquitoes with Wolbachia. There will be several phases, we monitor, carry out the survey in a certain area”, he says. In addition, the population may be bitten by such mosquitoes, but if they are the ones with Wolbachia, no disease will be transmitted.

“They are good mosquitoes. It will bite people, normally, but it will not transmit any disease, it will prevent other mosquitoes from transmitting the disease”, he explains.

State Health Secretary, Geraldo Resende, and Municipal Health Secretary, José Mauro Filho, alongside servers, in symbolic release this morning. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Method – The joint action between WMP Brazil and Fiocruz – linked to the Ministry of Health – has already resulted in more than 30 neighborhoods being reached by the Wolbachia method, covering around 200 thousand residents. It is estimated that 20 million wolbitos, mosquitoes that contain this bacterium, should reproduce in the capital, with other specimens.

Campo Grande was the city chosen in the Center-West Region, as it is a medium-sized municipality, which had been suffering from the high incidence of dengue. The project aims to study and prove the effectiveness of the method in different Brazilian biomes. The actions started in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Niterói (RJ) and, later, also went to Belo Horizonte (MG) and Petrolina (PE). A similar study takes place in Indonesia.

According to an article “Applying Wolbachia to Eliminate Dengue”, published in a British scientific journal, the procedure can reduce hospitalizations for dengue by 86%.

Container where wolbitos are housed before being released into the environment; mosquito is not harmful to human health. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Last year, more than 52,200 people from Mato Grosso had dengue, according to the SES (State Health Department). This year alone, there were 11,100 probable cases notified by the folder. There were 41 deaths accounted for by the disease in 2020, in addition to 13 deaths registered until the last update.