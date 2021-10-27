In In the Times of the Emperor, Tonico expels Pilar from Eudoro’s wake: ‘Outside’ · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will not be able to say goodbye to Eudoro (José Dumont) in In Times of the Emperor. The deputy will boil with hatred when he sees his sister-in-law arrive in the company of Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) and will expel them from the wake screaming. “Get out of here. The two of you”, will shout the villain of the Globo telenovela.

With tuberculosis, the colonel returned to court to ask his daughters’ forgiveness and thus rest in peace. On the brink of death, he will even strive to reveal a family secret to the heiresses, but he will take the mystery surrounding Dolores’ mother (Daphne Bozaski) into the coffin.

Heartbroken, Pilar will ask Luísa to accompany her to the ceremony in the scenes that will be shown on the next day 5. “Diego [Mouhamed Harfouch] is traveling and did not want to arrive at Tonico’s house unaccompanied. Especially after what I heard from my sister”, will thank the doctor.

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero, however, will not let the health professional pass the threshold:

What are you doing here in my house? Your presence offends the memory of my father-in-law. Which, by the way, disinherited you after the grief you caused the poor man. You can turn around and leave.

With Tonico choking on his throat, Luísa will come to Pilar’s defense. “Have a modicum of decency. If you don’t respect a grieving daughter, at least respect what’s here,” the countess will shout. “And you are even less welcome. Get out of here out of two. Get out,” the deputy will insist.

He will further humiliate Dolores, who will intervene on behalf of Gabriela Medvedovski’s character. “Shut up, I’m in my house”, will scream the bad character. “Your house, but unfortunately my sister’s is hers too,” Pilar will return.

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) herself will be taken aback by appealing to her “Christian charity” in the serials by Alessandro Marson and Teresa Falcão. “You can be the empress of Brazil, damn you, but in my house, I’m the one who’s in charge. The two of them out,” finished Tonico.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017).

