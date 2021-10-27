In Italy, a man asks to be detained in jail instead of house arrest with his wife – Misturebas

The Albanian claimed to prefer to stay in jail, as life at home with his wife was ‘unbearable’.

An Albanian man under house arrest in Italy, went to the police station to ask to be arrested in jail, because, according to him, life at home with his wife was unbearable. The fact was informed by the police itself last Sunday (24).

A statement from the “carabinieri” of Tívoli reported that the 30-year-old man, a resident of Guidonia Montecelio, a region close to Rome, “no longer had the means to deal with forced living with his wife”.

The note also states that: “Exasperated with the situation, he preferred to ‘run away’ and presented himself spontaneously to the police to ask for the sentence to be served behind bars”

Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante, a Tivoli police officer, told AFP that the man had been under house arrest for drug-related crimes for months and should remain so for a few more years.

“He lived at home with his wife and family. Things weren’t going well. He said: ‘listen, my life at home has turned into hell, I can’t do it anymore, I’d rather go to prison”.

And the man managed to get out of house arrest, as he was immediately arrested for violating house arrest and judicial authorities ordered him transferred to a penitentiary.

