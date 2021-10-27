In order to accept lay-off, a GM worker wants a guarantee of job stability – Economy

Workers at General Motors in São José dos Campos want a guarantee of job stability to accept the company’s proposal for a lay-off (suspension of contracts) of up to 1,200 production employees for two to five months starting in November.

In an assembly held this Tuesday, 26, by the Metallurgists Union of São José dos Campos, the workers approved the proposal that will be presented in a meeting tomorrow with the automaker’s leaders. GM claims a lack of semiconductors for production and will operate with only one shift.

If approved, the lay-off will begin in the second week of November and involve 1,200 of the 2,200 workers on the production line of the S10 pickup, a model that currently has a waiting list of customers because demand exceeds supply.

The request for job stability, however, involves all 3,800 employees of the factory that also produces the SUV Trailblazer and engines, in addition to the hiring of 350 temporary workers with contracts that expire next month.

The union’s vice president, Valmir Mariano, says that “at this moment, we have to fight for the preservation of all jobs and rights for those who stay at the factory and those who leave.” According to him, “the suspension of contracts cannot penalize workers”.

GM launches new version of S10

Also today, GM introduced a new version of the pickup, the S10 Z71, with an “adventurous” or “off-road” look, based on one of the best-selling models by the brand in the United States. The project for the Brazilian version, with more than 20 changes in the layout and in the technical part, was developed by professionals from the matrix and from Brazil, informs the manufacturer.

To state, the GM reported having “secured an important volume of the Z71 for this year in order to meet the initial forecast demand”, when asked about the offer of the new version on the market at a time when production will be reduced, since the line will operate in just one work shift.

The company confirms that, as it is one of the best-selling pickup trucks in the country, due in part to the strength of agribusiness, the demand for the model today is greater than the supply, but did not inform the current delivery period for the models.

Until September, 25,900 units of the S10 were sold in the country, which puts the Chevrolet pica in fourth place in the segment. Leading the way are Fiat Strada (85.4 thousand units), Fiat Toro (54.6 thousand), and Toyota Hilux (32.6 thousand), according to data from the National Federation of Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave).

The Z71 is the fifth version of the S10 and costs R$ 260.5 thousand. The other four – LS, LT, LTZ and High Country cost between R$221.5 thousand and R$280.4 thousand. The main competitors of the new configuration, according to GM, are the Ford Ranger Storm and Nissan Frontier Attack pickups.

“The S10 Z71 comes at a time when interest in car travel, adventure sports and greater contact with nature is growing”, says Hermann Mahnke, Executive Director of Marketing at GM South America. According to him, it is a version which should attract new customers, in addition to serving the traditional agribusiness clientele “who want more sophistication”.

Mahnke says that sales of medium pickup trucks in Brazil, in which the Z71 is inserted, represent 5.5% to 6% of the total car and light commercial market, driven mainly by consumers linked to agribusiness. Already the total sales of pickup trucks (including small and large) are with 17.4% of the market share.