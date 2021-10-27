In route test for ‘flying car’, Embraer will charge R$99 for helicopter flights | Innovation

Aircraft manufacturer Embraer has announced that its Eve subsidiary will begin operating on November 8th. helicopter route in Rio de Janeiro that will cost R$99 per passenger. The idea is to test how “flying cars” would operate, as eVTOLs are known.

O Vertical take-off and landing electric vehicle (eVTOL) it’s an aircraft that resembles a helicopter, but it makes less noise and uses more propellers to fly. Eve promises to deliver its eVTOL in 2026.

FLYING KART: get to know the BRL 520,000 electric vehicle that already has a Brazilian buyer

get to know the BRL 520,000 electric vehicle that already has a Brazilian buyer eVTOL: what is the vehicle that Embraer, Gol and Azul want in the skies of Brazil

In its tests, the company will fly helicopters from Barra da Tijuca to Tom Jobim International Airport (Galeão). The operation, called Urban Air Mobility Simulation (UAM), will have six daily flights and will remain active for a month.

According to Eve, the ticket will be cheaper than a conventional helicopter service.

The price of R$99 per passenger is close to what the company imagines for a future operation with eVTOLs.

“The simulation in Rio de Janeiro, one of the most congested cities in Brazil and worldwide, will help us to raise the real needs of users, partners and the community who will benefit from our mobility solutions,” said Eve CEO, André Stein.

Tickets for Eve’s Helicopter Trips can be purchased on the Flapper On-Demand Platform’s website and app. The aircraft will be operated by the Helisul air taxi company.

In September, Luiz Carlos Munhoz da Rocha, commercial director of Helisul, told g1 that the tests will be used to assess factors such as routes, timing and price of the future eVTOL service. According to them, the companies want to understand what would be the acceptance of “flying cars” in the Brazilian market.

“We are going to make the first pilot of this operation, our proof of concept”, said Rocha. “We are going to operate our helicopter with the same size as the eVTOL that is being built by Embraer.”

The airport service company Universal Aviation will be responsible for the ground operation, while the concessionaire RIOgaleão, responsible for the airport, and the Centro Empresarial Mario Henrique Simonsen, in Barra da Tijuca, will be partners as points of origin and destination.

According to Eve, the test period will also be monitored by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) and by the Department of Airspace Control (DECEA).