Influencer Accused of Killing Wife and Friend After Spying on Both of Daughter’s Tablet App | World

A digital influencer was accused of killing his wife and a friend of hers out of jealousy in the United States, informed the American justice on Monday (25).

Ali Abulaban, who has nearly 1 million TikTok followers, pleaded not guilty on the first day of his trial in California’s San Diego County Court.

US prosecutors accused Abulaban of the crime, and claimed that he was spying on his wife through an application installed on the couple’s daughter’s tablet.

According to the indictment, the influencer had left the family’s home three days before the crime at the request of his wife, Ana. He would not have accepted the decision very well.

Abulaban would have returned home a day earlier, when no one was there, and would have installed an app on his daughter’s tablet to eavesdrop on conversations.

Upon hearing a man’s voice in the house, prosecutors say, he would have gone to the scene and shot Ana in the head and shot her friend, Rayburn Cadenas Barron.

tried to kidnap the daughter

Police authorities said that after the crime, Abulaban had gone to his daughter’s school and tried to run away with her.

He was intercepted less than an hour later with the child in the car and in possession of a firearm, which was detained.

Despite pleading innocence in court, Abulaban reportedly told detectives during interrogation that he shot the woman because he believed she was cheating on him.