Influencer says Thiaguinho betrays Fê Souza with men and women

The Instagram page Galo Intruso (@galintruso) exposed, this Sunday (24), that singer Thiaguinho would have betrayed the actress Fernanda Souza throughout their marriage. The gossip arose during a kind of game the profile played with followers by instigating what famous they wanted to know information about.

Regarding Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza, questioned by a follower, the administrator of the profile replied: “Fê Souza suffered little and good in his hand. For he betrays her with a man and with a woman. There is a famous actor who is in Verdades Secretas 2, which Thiaguinho stayed with”, he published.

Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza started to bond in 2011. But it was only in 2015 that the two made the union official. In October 2019, the two shared, on their respective social networks, a photo holding hands and a text announcing their separation.

There were always rumors that the pagodeiro was betraying the former Chiquititas and this would have been the cause of the separation, but the two never spoke. And it even maintains a good relationship in front of the public. She was an actress who was never seen again in a new relationship. Thiaguinho, on the other hand, would be living an affair with ex-BBB Carol Peixinho.