Injured, Lucas Crispim will be embezzled from Fortaleza for about a month

Fortaleza’s main waiter in the Brazilian Championship, winger Lucas Crispim will be absent from the team’s next appointments. The shirt 10 suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh last Saturday, 23, and will be away from the pitch for about a month in the middle of the final stretch of the season, according to Sports THE PEOPLE.

In the 3-0 victory over Athletico-PR, at Castelão, by Serie A, the left wing took the field 43 minutes into the first half in place of Yago Pikachu, who suffered an injury to his left shoulder. However, just six minutes into the second half, Crispim felt pain in his left thigh and was replaced by Edinho.

Already under the care of Tricolor’s medical department, the 27-year-old player started treatment and underwent an image exam, which confirmed the injury. The club’s clinical staff does not usually disclose a recovery forecast, but the shirt 10 should not play for about a month, which could take him out of the rest of the season. The last round of Serie A is scheduled for December 9th.

Within 30 days, Lucas Crispim will be out of at least eight games for Fortaleza: Atlético-MG, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, and América-MG, Corinthians-SP, São Paulo, RB Bragantino-SP, Ceará, Palmeiras-SP and Santos-SP, by Brasileirão. There would remain the clashes against Juventude-RS, Cuiabá-MT and Bahia.

Reinforcement for the current season, Crispim has 45 games played, five goals scored and 11 assists. The winger distributed seven passes for goals in Serie A and is the main player in the squad in the category. During the period of absence from the pitches, the vacancy on the left side of the field should be with Bruno Melo.

