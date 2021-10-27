Insiders can now play Xbox Series X|S games on Xbox One via xCloud

That’s right, Xbox Series X|S games on Xbox One!

The great day has come! Through its official Twitter, Eden Marie, Xbox lead engineer, revealed that users insiders from Xbox can now play games from Xbox Series X|S at the Xbox one.

According to Eden, tests have already started for users insiders from Alpha level and Alpha Skip Ahead. She also reinforced that the insiders won’t be able to install, just play the game through Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud). This was something very requested by Xbox users, and it finally became available to “everyone”. Check out what she said:

Update 2: Also at 2pm PT, Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead insiders on Xbox One consoles who have access to gaming cloud will now be able to play (but not install) Xbox Series X|S games like The Medium! This applies only to games already available on cloud gaming. pic.twitter.com/aPoL2jfvKe — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) October 25, 2021

“[…] Insider Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead users on Xbox One who have access to cloud games will now be able to play (but not install) Xbox Series X|S games like The Medium! This only applies to games already available through xCloud.” he said.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. In addition Ultimate subscribers have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.