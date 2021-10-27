Instagram makes link card available to all users | Technology

All Instagram users will be able to now use the link stickers in Stories , which replaced the old “drags up”, reported the social network on Wednesday (27).

The switch to the stickers took place at the end of August, but until then, the tool was only available to verified accounts with more than 10,000 followers.

The company said, however, that “accounts that repeatedly or severely violate” social media policies could lose access to link sharing on Stories.

Application updates tend to be released piecemeal, so it may take a few days for the news to appear to everyone.

1. Select the stickers tool in the navigation bar at the top

2. Tap on the “Link” button to add the address

3. Enter the link and then click “Finish”

