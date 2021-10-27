Inter (BIDI4) reverses loss and profits R$19.25 million in the 3rd quarter

Business

O Interbank (BIDI4) posted net income of R$19.25 million in the third quarter of 2021, reversing a loss of R$8.06 million recorded in the same period last year, reported fintech on Tuesday (26).

From July to September this year, the Interbank income totaled R$720 million, up 133% year-on-year, supported by the healthy mix between gross income from financial intermediation (NII) and service revenue.

The NII reached R$454 million in the period, an increase of 137% year-on-year, driven by the growth of the credit portfolio, offset by the increase in the balance of deposits and the R$5.5 billion capital increase in June 2021 .

Service revenues expanded 157% compared to the third quarter of 2020, reaching R$345.5 million. O Inter result was mainly leveraged by the growth in Inter Invest, floating and cards revenues.

More than 4.7 million Inter cards were used in the third quarter, a volume 94% higher than in 2020. The volume transacted in cards increased 125% year-on-year, driven by the evolution of our models and policies for granting credit. The segment’s revenue jumped 48% in the year and totaled R$120.7 million.

THE Inter’s credit portfolio reached R$ 16 billion in the last quarter, with growth of 116% in the annual comparison. Credit production hit a record in the period and reached R$5.5 billion, up 121%.

Inter reaches 14 million customers in the 3rd quarter

In the third quarter of 2021, the Inter digital account surpassed the mark of 14 million account holders. fence

33,000 opened accounts per business day and more than 422 million logged into the app during the break.

Customer acquisition cost reached R$30.74 per customer, an increase of 39% year-on-year. In the quarterly comparison, the 13% increase was due to an increase in the cost of embossing and sending cards and an increase in the cost of marketing to attract account holders.

Shareholders’ equity reached R$8.6 billion, a variation of 160% when compared to the previous year. The Basel Ratio reached 49.7% at the end of the quarter.

BIDI4 quote this Tuesday

At closing, the preferred share of the Inter fell 5.26%, to R$ 13.52. The unit and the common share decreased 5.68% and 4.45%, respectively, to R$ 39.82 and R$ 13.09.