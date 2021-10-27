Irregular electrical wires were used in health centers and even in day care centers in Greater Vitória

Photo: Disclosure / PCES

First phase of the operation was carried out in August

The third phase of Operation Eletron complied with search and seizure warrants and confiscation of assets from the company investigated for manufacturing and selling electrical wires in disagreement with current regulations, resulting in financial loss and risk to consumers’ lives.

According to the Civil Police, the irregular material was used in nearly 20 health units and even day care centers.

The company’s owner’s equity was estimated at more than R$10 million. There are commercial rooms, an apartment, a plot of land, motorcycles and even old collection cars.

The police are also going to investigate the businessman’s two sons, who are his partners in the company.

The yarn factory, located in Serra, was closed in August of this year, in the first phase of the Operation, which was when the businessman was arrested.

A few days later, 10 companies that resold illegal products were targeted by the police. In the action, 40 thousand meters of wires were seized in stores spread across the cities of Vitória, Vila Velha, Serra and Cariacica.

At this stage of the operation, the team analyzed the documents that indicated that irregular electrical material was used in two municipalities in Greater Vitória.

In Cariacica, the wires were used in 16 health units and one UPA, in addition to public lighting implemented in at least 20 neighborhoods.

In Vila Velha, the wiring was used in two day care centers, which makes the situation even more worrying.

Irregular wiring has already been analyzed during operation and presented problems that could cause serious accidents, including fires.