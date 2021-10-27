Is fast! Audi RS3 Sedan 2022 shoots up to 100 km/h in 3.1 s!

Wolf in lamb skin? It seems to be the case of the Audi RS3 Sedan 2022. A video from the Auditographia channel went viral on social media after an acceleration test, where the German luxury mareca’s compact sedan soared from immobility to 100 km/h in a measly 3.1 seconds, counted on the sports car’s on-board computer.

Faster than a lot of sports or renowned supersports, the RS3 Sedan 2022 left half the world awestruck by making the time in almost 3 seconds, which in theory pulverizes the arch-rivals Mercedes-AMG A45 S or the CLA 45 S, which respectively do the same in 3.9/4.0 seconds.

Road-tested in Greece, the Audi RS3 Sedan 2022 gained Mercury’s wings on its wheels and was 0.7 seconds faster than officially declared by the German brand. The car was accelerated with no external metering capabilities, just having a camera recording its custom Audi Virtual Cockpit digital cluster configured for Launch Control.

On the 12.3-inch display, the RS3 Sedan immediately crashed in 3.1 seconds when it hit 100 km/h, raising doubts about what Audi has been doing with its cars. The main suspicion is what many VW owners (and therefore Audi) believe: there are more riders in this cavalry charge.

It doesn’t take an expert to notice that some cars in the group go farther than specified and only the measurement on the wheel, made on the dynamometer, reveals the secret. This was not done with this Audi RS3 Sedan, but it is believed that there are more soldiers in the troop of the 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder, which officially puts in the same 400 horsepower (407 in the US) and 50.8 kgfm as the Audi TT-RS.

Before being a luxury brand, Audi is a company managed by engineers, which is also the essence of Volkswagen. Like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as well as other German ones, the technique comes first and the standardization of numbers is a mere commercial item.

With its seven-speed S tronic and Quattro traction, the Audi RS3 Sedan 2022 reaches a limited 250 km/h, but reaches 290 km/h with the Dynamic Pack. Thus, whoever has the money prepared, will know if he really fulfills what was not promised, be faster than what was announced.