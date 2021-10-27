Is it serious? 6 cases where a headache can be worrying – 10/27/2021

Lucky is one who has never faced a headache. It is estimated that the problem affects 95% of the population at some point in their lives. Given the sensitivity of this region of the body, we understand the statistics. It is in the head that we find the greatest concentration of vessels, nerves, musculature and other structures where painful processes are common.

This part also houses the so-called nociceptors, nerve endings that convey pain information, as explained by physician Wuilker Knoner Campos, from SBN (Brazilian Society of Neurosurgery).

That’s why the most diverse situations can impact the place, leading to the so-called headache, the technical name for headache. To give you an idea, there are over 150 types of them. Now, imagine the detective work that neurologists have to do to find the cause of the problem in a patient’s home. How to know, for example, if the pain is linked to a daily tension or if there has been an internal bleeding in the brain? The secret lies in a detailed analysis of each case.

Red alert

For starters, it’s important to know that headaches are divided into two categories: primary and secondary. In the first, pain is the disease itself, explains Dr. Neudson Alcantara, from Socenne (Cearense Society of Neurology and Neurosurgery). This includes tension-type headache and migraine, the cause of which is genetic.

In this case, there are no structural changes in the region. It is different from what happens in secondary pain types, where there are substantial lesions linked to the pain, such as a sinusitis, an aneurysm, a tumor or infections such as meningitis. And that is why, as a rule, they demand extra attention.

Neurologist Renata Gomes Londero, from ABN (Brazilian Academy of Neurology), explains that, to identify whether they are facing a case like this, doctors pay attention to the signs they call red flags (red flags, in English). Check out the top six:

1. New pain after 50 years of age

After the age of 50 years, it is not usual to start a condition of primary headache. If the new headache is accompanied by a motor deficit in any limb, a brain tumor may be suspected, adds neurologist and headache specialist Paulo Faro, from the INC (Institute of Neurology of Curitiba).

2. Sudden and intense headache

A headache that peaks in less than a minute is very worrying. It could be bleeding or a dissection in a blood vessel. “Some books describe this feeling as ‘life’s worst pain,'” explains Londero. Having a pain so severe and sudden that you are awakened by it in the middle of the night is another important warning sign.

3. Pain in those with a history of cancer

A person with a history of cancer who starts getting headaches should also see a doctor. “Someone who has already treated breast cancer, for example, may have developed a metastasis in the brain. So, it’s always good to keep an eye out for it,” says Alcantara.

4. Pain accompanied by other symptoms

If the headache is accompanied by other symptoms such as fever, reddening of the eyes, double vision, seizures or speech impairment, it is important to seek medical help immediately to investigate the condition, which can be caused by infections and even a brain tumor .

5. Headache in people living with HIV

People with HIV are more vulnerable to infections. Therefore, they should be aware of headaches that appear suddenly as there is a risk that some region of the central nervous system is being affected.

6. Pain in pregnant women

When pregnant, a woman is more susceptible to thrombus formation and, therefore, any headache needs to be closely monitored. Among the serious conditions may be sinus venous thrombosis, which can compromise blood flow to the head.

Frame is never normal

Although some headaches are more severe than others, this is not always the case, and often the pain experienced is the “ordinary” one—that is, it is not a symptom of anything else, just the pain itself. Faro, however, reinforces that, although the problem affects most people at some point in their lives, there is no such thing as a “normal” headache, as many people think.

Unfortunately, only a third of patients with pain go to the doctor and 50% do not have adequate follow-up, according to the SBC (Brazilian Society of Headache).

It is also common for people to seek to resolve frequent pain with analgesics, which is a problem. Especially because the habit tends to lead to a rebound effect, reinforces Londero.

According to the specialist, if, within three months, you take analgesics or anti-inflammatory drugs for more than 15 days or medications based on caffeine, isomethepten and ergotamine for more than 10 days, there is a risk of developing the so-called secondary headache. excessive use of painkillers.

When is it time to go to the doctor?

According to the SBCE (Brazilian Society of Headache), if in the last three months you had three headaches a month, you need to look for a specialist. Treatment is with drugs prescribed for each diagnosis. “We do not guide the person to stay at home suffering and self-medicating. If we can take care of it, there is no reason not to seek help”, believes the doctor.