Is moldy bread bad for your health? Know in which situation it is safe to eat – Image: Canva Pro

Is moldy bread bad for your health? Know in which situation it is safe to eat

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

At breakfast time, you pick up the bag of bread and notice that the food is a little greenish, not looking nice… so what do you do? after all, eat moldy bread is bad for your health? This Tuesday (October 26) Folha Go’s Easy Recipes Blog prepared this article that will explain everything about the subject.

Mold is actually a type of fungus that feeds on organic matter. Thus, it is not only present in bread, but in other foods (fruits, for example) and unusual surfaces such as wood and leather.

Is moldy bread bad for your health?

The bread molded even within the expiration date… so you can imagine that it’s okay to make a sandwich, just remove the moldy part, right? Not really!

While mold is more common on old breads, that package you bought a few days ago can easily spoil once opened. This happens because the food is more exposed to contamination that can be in our hands, as in the air itself.

In addition, if the packaging is damp inside or if the bread storage place is hot, the risk of mold appearing is certainly greater.

So, is moldy bread bad for your health? Yes it does! It is not recommended to consume any food that presents mold (which can be green, yellow, white, gray) or that has undergone changes in its composition, especially in its color and smell.

So even if the temptation to take that moldy morsel and eat the rest outweighs your health concerns, you should resist. It’s either that or it’s risking getting sick. After all, mold is a microorganism that is harmful to human health.

Also read: Secret to White Dish Towels: Say goodbye to grease and grime! see how

why can’t you eat moldy bread

For obvious reasons of food safety, moldy food should not be consumed, not even parts of the food that have no apparent mold, as the heat of the sandwich maker, for example, does not eliminate the fungus.

But why? Well, if the mold has reached the point of appearance, certainly all food contains small proportions of the fungus, even without you seeing it.

When eating moldy bread (or any other food), you may experience stomach pains, nausea, diarrhea and even having to go to the hospital if the infection is more serious.

As it is not possible to know which type of fungus is growing on the food, the entire contents of the package must be thrown away.

How to prevent bread from becoming moldy

A dry place and at room temperature are two important points for storing bread and preventing it from molding.

You can even freeze the slices and heat them up when you eat them. For the rest, always avoid leaving the bread exposed to the air, with the package open.

In summary, it is not safe to eat bread with mold, especially for people from groups considered to be vulnerable, such as people with weakened immune systems, children, elderly and pregnant women.

Also read: What is the correct way to reuse cooking oil? Check out important tips

Step by step for JUICY and TASTY MEAT: find out now how to make it

In this video we are going to give practical tips to prepare that steak or pork chop in a very easy way and the result is delicious. Check out the step by step and we guarantee it will work! Watch.