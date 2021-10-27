Islamic State in Afghanistan could attack US in six months, senior Pentagon official says | World

The US intelligence community has assessed that the Islamic State of Afghanistan (EI-K) could have the capability to attack the United States in just six months, and intends to do so, a senior Pentagon official told Congress in Washington this week. Tuesday (26).
Colin Kahl, Undersecretary for Defense Policy, said it was still unclear whether the Taliban – an enemy of the EI-K – had the ability to effectively fight the terrorist group after the withdrawal of US troops in August.
“It is currently understood that EI-K and al Qaeda intend to conduct external operations, including against the US, but neither of them have the ability, at this time, to do so,” Kahl said.
“We believe that EI-K can reach this capacity in 6 to 12 months,” said the undersecretary, who also said al Qaeda might need “a year or two.”
Even with the American presence in Afghan territory, an attack by the EI-K left more than 180 people dead, including 13 American soldiers, at the international airport in Kabul.
Wounded women arrive at a hospital for treatment after two explosions at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday (26) — Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP
After the departure of the foreigners, bombings against targets of the Shiite community, a minority in the country, and even the beheading of a Taliban soldier in Jalalabad, were reported.
“It is our analysis that the Taliban and the EI-K are deadly enemies. Therefore, the Taliban is highly motivated to go after the EI-K. Their ability to do that, I think, must be firm,” Kahl said.
In September, the Taliban said it would not allow Afghan territory to be used to plan attacks against other countries.
“We are not going to allow anyone or any group to use our soil against other countries,” said the regime’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who plays a role as the Islamist group’s negotiator with other countries.
The matter was brought into question in the week following the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. Back then, the Taliban controlled Afghan territory and harbored terrorist organizations such as the al-Qaeda arm led by Osama bin Laden.
The refusal to hand over bin Laden, among other things, led the United States to start a conflict with Afghanistan, in a war that lasted almost two decades.