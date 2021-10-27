Israel and Rodolfo triple the fee and close New Year’s Eve for R$700,000; Karol Conká is rejected by concert contractors

Rodolfo may not have been champion of the “BBB 21”, but he is a millionaire all the same. The singer came out of the reality show strengthened and leveraged the duo with Israel. So much so that this end of the year, with the resumption of post-pandemic concerts, he will be able to fatten up his bank account even more. The sertanejos closed New Year’s Eve (the location has not yet been disclosed) for R$700,000.

The value of sertanejos in the music market practically tripled after Rodolffo became an ex-BBB. If before, he and Israel performed for R$80,000, now they charge around R$300,000 per fee, or R$120,000 as a minimum guarantee. Understand: the two do not leave the house for less than this amount. If the sale of tickets, that is, the box office gives more than the minimum guarantee, they will take the R$120,000 plus what they gave, which may even exceed R$300,000. Israel and Rodolffo are blown up in much of the North and Northeast region. What you didn’t see before Rafa Kalimann’s ex went on TV.

Karol Conká was not so lucky, as is well known. After her social media cancellation and a record rejection in the history of the reality show around the world, she seems to have become much more of a media personality than a rap singer.

Karol Conká is rejected by concert contractors

Gradually, the artist regained followers, closed advertising contracts, but the actual show, which is good, nothing. “The contractors don’t want to associate their event with her image, because they are very afraid of the public’s reaction. Even if we offer, they don’t even want to know how much it is”, says one producer. Before the pandemic and cancellation, Karol Conká’s concerts cost R$40,000.