Israel gives the best answer about viral video where it is ignored by fan, who only fancied Rodolfo

Israel Ribeiro, from the duo with Rodolffo Matthaus, went through an unpleasant situation, which ended up going viral on social networks. During a meeting with a fan, in the duo’s dressing room, the sertanejo was completely ignored while the woman in question only fancied the ex-BBB.

After the repercussion of the video and the revolt of netizens, Israel took advantage of this Tuesday morning (26) to comment on the episode. Giving a show of professionalism, he reassured fans and ensured he wasn’t upset about the situation. “My cumshot (sic) had a huge exhibition at ‘BBB21’ and fans go crazy with him when they arrive in the dressing room. I think this is super normal”, revealed the countryman.

Continues after Advertising

“It doesn’t hurt me, it doesn’t diminish me. On the contrary, I love to see him receiving so much affection. And our project gained a lot from it”, declared Israel. “I am very well resolved with my career and my race (26 years old, inclusive). Thanks my loves, you are angels in our life. Thank you for so much affection”, concluded.

‘Climão’ pie

In the images, the fan doesn’t even address Israel. “Look him!”, shot the girl as she walked towards Rafa Kalimann’s ex-husband. During the moments she spent with the singers, the woman, who apparently is a policewoman, was called a ‘soldier’ ​​by Rodolffo and only talked to him about her profession, keeping her back to Ribeiro. She then interrupts the chat to pose for the photo and, even so, does not address the singer, which netizens say would have created a climate.