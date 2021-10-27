It is possible to recover deleted photos and videos on WhatsApp; know how

Those who suffer from low memory on their cell phone always find a way to find more space. Whether deleting photos, videos or in-app conversations. Therefore, sometimes important files from the Whatsapp can be lost. Is it possible retrieve photos and videos deleted from the app?

Rest assured that deleted files (photos and videos) can be easily recovered, as the phone does not completely erase them.

How to recover deleted photos and videos from WhatsApp?

When files are deleted from the WhatsApp conversation and the mobile gallery, there are a few ways to get them back.

Android

If your mobile device is Android, the step-by-step is very simple, check it out:

Initially you will search for “File Manager” and then click on “Storage”; Then the “Android” option will appear in the “Media” folder and click on WhatsApp; Then locate the “Media” folder, which is where all your WhatsApp files are. In it, the options for “video” or “images” will be separated; By selecting the desired folder, you will be able to locate the photo or video. If it’s a file you sent and lost, look in the “Sent” folder.

Recover backup

One possibility to recover your files is through the backup that is performed automatically in the whatsapp account. These files are saved on the device itself or in the Google Drive account. From time to time WhatsApp makes a backup of your conversations.

So to recover these files of photos and videos, open the WhatsApp application, client in “Settings, “Conversation Backup” and note the date of the last backup, click on it and then on “backup”.

In addition to the photos, you’ll recover all the conversations that were deleted in the period.

iphone

In the case of devices with the iOS operating system, it is only possible to recover the files through the backup from iCloud, which is Apple’s cloud.

This access is only possible, however, if automatic backup is active. To do this, go to WhatsApp Settings – Conversations – Backup Conversations.