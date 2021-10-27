‘It was very good’ · TV News

Maria Júlia Coutinho said goodbye to Jornal Hoje on Tuesday (25), her last day as the head of Globo’s newscast, to applause from the team. “It was great to be by your side at lunchtime,” said the journalist at the end of the newsletter. Maju will take charge of Fantástico (alongside Poliana Abritta) and will be replaced by Cesar Tralli.

“Today is my last day here at Jornal Hoje, and I thank you once again for your company these past two years, I thank the JH team too, it was great to be by your side at lunchtime. So see you at the lunchtime. Fantastic on November 21. Thank you, guys, see you there”, completed the former presenter of the weather map.

Then Maju looked at a message on her cell phone and turned around to see Globo’s Journalism team applaud her. The journalist smiled and thanked her, making a heart sign with both hands.

Check the moment:

Maju being applauded by her writing colleagues at the farewell of Jornal Hoje pic.twitter.com/ihu5YkoeaU — tulio (@tulio) October 26, 2021

Chair dance at Globo

As anticipated by TV news, the changes within the broadcaster’s Journalism and Entertainment sectors began with the casting of Tadeu Schmidt for Big Brother Brasil. The station confirmed the change on the last 10th.

Alongside Poliana, Maju will take the place left by Schmidt in charge of the electronic magazine. Tralli was promoted to the national television news, which already featured on shifts and in eventual substitutions of Maju.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Alan Severiano replaced Carlos Tramontina in charge of SP2. Now, the journalist was hired in the first edition of the local newscast, SP1. “I am very happy with this opportunity, the size of the city that I embraced and that welcomed me more than 20 years ago,” said the journalist.