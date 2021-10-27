“I’ve already earned R$ 15 million”, says Gil do Vigor six months after the end of BBB

Disclosure

Gil of Vigor, or Gilberto José Nogueira Junior, proves that the best strategy for a program participant Big Brother Brazil, from Rede Globo, is to create a strong and positive brand in the public’s imagination. Six months after the end of this year’s edition, Gil proudly reveals: “I’ve already earned BRL 15 million”. This happened without him having been the winner of the program, as he was in fourth place, behind the winner Juliette Freire (awarded with R$1.5 million), second place camila de lucas and the singer fiuk.

Gil’s money came from the various advertising contracts that closed. According to him, Santander was the most profitable: the bank would have paid R$ 2 million for the ex-BBB to appear in its campaigns. So far, the 30-year-old economist has been hired by more than twenty brands, such as Force, iFood and Bis/Lacta, and placed a framework in the program of Ana Maria Braga, in which he speaks of finances.

Formed by UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), with master’s degree through the same institution, Gil knew how to take advantage of the opportunity to participate in one of the most successful programs on Brazilian television in the last 20 years. It continues to invest in its spontaneous and fun side, with posts full of catchphrases on social networks, and has participated in other TV shows, such as “Go Glue”.

the BBB colleague Sarah Andrade cast the possibility that he would have grossed even more than the winner Juliette. Gil says he finds it difficult, “since it started at R$1.5 million”. “I did Motorola, she did Samsung; I did Santander, she did Itaú; I did Bahia Houses, she did American. I even played with her, I said ‘friend, we’re just in the competition’. We are really good friends, but the weight and value of Juliette’s advertising are linked to the degree of engagement she has. I have it too, thank God, but you see that her engagement is directly related to the number of followers. It’s a phenomenon. I really don’t know about values, but I believe Ju earned much more than me.”

Gil has 14.6 million followers on Instagram, against Juliette’s 32.6 million. But even if the friend earns more, Gil continues to gain fame. A recent appearance by him at the film’s premiere “Eternals”, gives Marvel, shows that the Disney got it right to invite him. He appeared in a foreign TV image and became international commentary. “It’s an honor to have invitations like this. I was also invited to participate in the BrazilFoundation. I won’t be able to now because of the exams, but (they) have already made it clear that next year I’m invited again. It is an honor to be invited to meet the New York Stock Exchange. I’m actually living a fairy tale.”

O Gil of Vigor “artist” gets serious, and becomes the Gilberto Nogueira, when talking about his career in economics. He, who is now doing a doctorate in the area at UCDAVIS (University of California, Davis campus) – from where he gave the interview -, he says he considers himself a academic researcher of success, but he says that he lacked opportunities in the professional area in Brazil. “I was interviewed to work at Bank of Brazil and I was rejected. I wanted to be an intern and they didn’t want me. I tried jobs in consultancies, even from my teachers, and I was never selected. In the interview, people usually looked for more serious people. You know my profile. I’m crazy, I play, I’m very overjoyed, I’m a lot of dogs.”

Today it celebrates the recognition inside and outside the country. He was recently elected one of the 100 most influential Afro-descendant personalities in the world in the Media and Culture category by the international civil society initiative Mipad (Most Influential People of African Descent), which is supported by UN. The list includes other Brazilian names, such as actors Lazarus Ramos and Taís Araújo and the creator of NGO Generating Falcons edu lyra.

“A lot has changed from a boy who had no opportunity to a boy today who has his voice heard and is able to use the tools he has to reach people and help or at least to influence somehow so that the Brazil can improve a little.”

For the future, it works on two fronts. Do you want to continue investing in TV appearances and in the market of digital influencer, but also makes plans for the economist career. He says that he keeps his dream of being president of the central bank – something you’ve talked about since leaving the BBB – or working in a ministry. “Life has changed, Gil has changed, but I still need to remember what I’m made of. I’m made of education, from my perspectives, from my dreams.”

At financial difficulties for lack of employment they were in the past. Gil managed to buy two houses for the mother and one for each of the two sisters. He says to invest the rest of the money with the help of Santander professionals. With conservative profile, “risk averse, which is the term most used by economists”, for now prefers CDBs, funds and some more risky contributionss. “Now I’m studying, taking some of my time to analyze the stock exchange investment options to start and go in with everything, go right in, but for that I need to make a thousand scenarios, a thousand possibilities, until I start.”

O entrepreneurial side appears in the search for the realization of their ideas. “I think that an entrepreneur is the person who can innovate, have ideas and put things forward. I have the ability to have ideas and put those ideas to work. For a long time I didn’t even have the opportunity financial resources, access to credit or time to put my ideas into practice. Now, with a little more financial resources, a little more access, I’ll be able to show Brazil that Gil do Vigor is an entrepreneur here”, he says.

For him, the main moments of trajectory that led him to search for the professional success they were Learnings that had in church and the mother’s guidelines. “She said: ‘my son, get to a level of life that only needs you, doesn’t depend on others.’ Not in the arrogant sense, I think in life we ​​need other people, but in terms of a profession, when you don’t have yours self-sufficiency, there will never be that freedom to do what you love, what you want, the way you love and how you want. This is very important”.

On his social networks, Gil do Vigor does not hide that he suffered a blow upon reaching the U.S and face so many changes. “I won’t say it’s easy. There are times when I want to go home. I say: ‘what am I doing here in this place that is totally different from where I came from, what I love to do?’ It’s a different culture, a different people, people are not like I imagined. Classes are not as I imagined. My professors at UFPE are much better. I had better teachers, my qualification is much better. I say this without any fear.”

Even so, he remains dedicated to his studies and prepares for the first exams of the course. “I wanted to study here at California, in Davis, which is one of the best in the world. I can understand that your formation it depends much more on you than on the environment in which you are inserted. Here I have a lot of contacts obviously. I receive proposal emails to work as senior analyst in companies that pay good salaries.”

One of the proposals, according to him, was to win US$ 200 thousand (BRL 1.1 million) per annum. “You start to see that opportunities open up not only in the media or in the world of digital influence, but in the career as economist, which I’m building”, he explains.

Amidst the studies and tests, the economist is excited for the quick vacation year-end in Brazil, where there are several professional commitments marked. “I arrive in Brazil on December 10th and already have things to do on the 10th, 11th and 12th”, he adds. Until then, he separates the morning period from Saturdays to work on advertising pieces.

“I am very grateful for all access to the publicity that I had, in some way, eternalized, because one thing I really wanted was for people to remember me. So, there’s Gil do Vigor everywhere. Even if they stop talking, forget about it, in ten or twenty years I’ll be able to talk to my offspring: ‘look, guys, it’s here on the internet’. It will always be registered, I will have a legacy to show.”

