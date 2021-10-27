IZA’s crying, surprises and presentation of technicians mark the debut of ‘The Voice Brasil’ | 2021

the first day of Blind Auditions from The Voice Brasil had a little bit of everything: surprise, emotion and a lot of talent! It is impossible to remain indifferent with such a program, even more so with the level of the participants and everything that arises through them.
In the premiere this Tuesday, 10/27, IZA couldn’t hold back her tears when she heard words of affection from one of the talents and was also surprised by the new dynamic. Michel Teló began to show his powers and left the stage quartet, Brown, IZA, Carlinhos and Lulu, with their eyes wide open.
Other moments also drew attention, such as the presentation of the five technicians and the persistence of many participants.
WD was moved when he turned the four chairs of ‘The Voice Brasil’ and talked about IZA — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay
The technique was chosen by WD, who spoke about the representation that the singer has in his life. Moved by the speech, she said:
“I think that when we sing, all we want is for them to connect with us, to feel inspired by what we do. So thank you very much, because that’s what I sing for and hear everything you say spoke left me truly moved! I feel very honored to be part of your story”
WD sings ‘I Am’
Teló as fifth technician
Michel Teló is the fifth coach of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo
The new dynamic arrived and Teló followed the first program outside, in a reserved space. Who is not chosen by the other technicians on stage, during the Blind Auditions, now has the chance to join the country team. this happened with Christon Lucas, who had not turned any of the four chairs, but received quite an invitation from Teló.
Criston Lucas sings ‘Who Knows’
Presentation of technicians
Presentation by the technicians rocked the stage of ‘The Voice Brasil’ with the success of ‘Alegria, Alegria’. — Photo: Playback/Globoplay
In addition to the participants, the technicians gave a show of charisma and talent with the presentation of ‘Alegria, Alegria’. Our now favorite quintet sang Caetano Veloso’s hit and showed personality in every part of the song.
Technicians sing ‘Alegria, Alegria’
